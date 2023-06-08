The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Exercise Well Well

How to do a proper pushup and other things to know about this healthful exercise

Beyond helping build bigger muscles, the weight-bearing exercise also strengthens bones and reduces bone loss, improves posture and supports cardiovascular health.

By  Daryl Austin | USA Today
   
SHARE How to do a proper pushup and other things to know about this healthful exercise
Some techniques to keep in mind when doing pushups include making sure you keep your head looking forward and not down and keeping your body straight without pushing your butt up.&nbsp;

Some techniques to keep in mind when doing pushups include making sure you keep your head looking forward and not down and keeping your body straight without pushing your butt up.

stock.adobe.com

Few exercises pack the punch that pushups do.

They provide a great workout, can be done anytime and anywhere and deliver real results if done properly and consistently.

“Resistance training with pushups is great because many adaptations can be implemented for beginners to allow for gradual progression over time,” says DJ McDonough, a cardiovascular disease researcher at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health.

They offer health benefits for the heart and a targeted approach to increasing strength and endurance.

One study found that people who were able to do a set number of pushups within a short period of time were at much lower risk of heart disease or heart attack. 

“Pushups are a multi-joint exercise, requiring movement at more than one joint at a time,” McDonough says. “This means they require contraction of various large and small muscle groups together — advantageous because you get more bang for your buck by targeting more muscles in less time.” 

The weight-bearing exercise strengthens not just muscles but also bones.

“The primary muscle that provides the most movement during a pushup is the pectoralis major — the largest of the chest muscles,” says Dr. Michael Fredericson, director of Stanford University’s physical medicine and rehabilitation division.

Fredericson says other muscles that benefit include the front of the shoulder and the triceps, the abdominals, quadriceps and hip flexors “as well as lots of smaller stabilizing muscles around your shoulders and upper back.”

Dr. Loren Fishman, a professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Columbia University who is medical director of Manhattan Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, says some of those smaller muscle groups strengthened by pushups are some of the most important. These include rhomboid muscles, which keep the shoulder blades together, the pectoralis muscle, which holds the arms parallel, and the serratus anterior muscle, which retains the shoulder blades close to the back ribs.

Like any method of resistance training, form is critical. To do a proper pushup:

  • Get down on the floor with feet and hands touching the floor and hands slightly farther apart than shoulder width.
  • Straighten your legs and arms, and lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor.
  • In this position, your arms should be close to or at a 90-degree angle. Hold that position momentarily, then push yourself back up and repeat. 

Some techniques to keep in mind include making sure you keep your head looking forward and not down, keeping your body straight without pushing your butt up and “keeping your chest pushed out,” Fredericson says.

“This puts your scapulae” — the shoulder blades — “in the correct position to do their job during the pushup,” he says.

Fredericson says you’ll know your posture is correct because, when you go into the lower portion of the pushup, your shoulder blades will come together. And when push yourself back up, your shoulder blades will come apart. 

Pushups require moving your bodyweight, so, “if someone is new to lifting and or is carrying extra bodyweight, regular pushups may be hard to perform,” McDonough says.

In that case, he suggests doing pushups on your knees instead of the tips of your toes.

“This takes away the need to stabilize the spine and also lessens the load from one’s bodyweight,” he says. 

The number of repetitions you do will determine how much muscle is maintained, developed or toned. Muscles grow only after being broken down enough to rebuild. So, for some people, that will mean doing several sets of pushups at a time. For others, only a few each day might be a good place to begin. 

It’s important to be mindful of any injuries that could be worsened by the movement and to allow rest days between strenuous workouts since sleep and recovery time are essential for muscle enhancement and growth. 

The amount of muscle tone and mass built will come down to the number of reps you’re willing to do and how consistently you do the exercise.

“Power is raising the capacity of a given muscle mass above its current ability,” Fishman says. “Repeated demanding exercise generates greater power.” 

Read more at USA Today.

Next Up In Exercise Well
Healthy New Year’s resolutions: 10 tips from the AMA for realistic goals
Ask the Doctors: Creatine supplement can be beneficial for young, healthy weightlifters
Ask the Doctors: Weight training can help keep down body fat percentage
Chaka Khan hopes to inspire people to get moving through Apple’s “Time to Walk” series
Earthing — why some believe connecting with Mother Earth is good for your health
America’s fittest cities have the blues: how exercise can improve mental health
The Latest
Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a forum at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va., Oct. 23, 2015.
Pat Robertson, religious broadcaster, dies at 93
Robertson was a familiar presence in American living rooms because of his “700 Club” television show.
By Ben Finley | Associated Press
 
The Cook County criminal courthouse.
Crime
Parolee out on bond is accused of shooting at cops during pursuit that ended in a crash
Antwon Harrison, 24, allegedly fired a weapon at officers from a vehicle fleeing the scene of a shooting in Englewood on Monday. The driver was also arrested.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Clipboards with voter registration forms sit on a table on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.
Editorials
Republican states’ attack on voter records system is an attack on democracy
Eight Republican-led states have pulled out of the nation’s bipartisan electronic system that checks voter registration records for accuracy. More states could choose to pull out. It’s a threat to the integrity of our elections.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Obnoxious grandma excluded from bride’s dress shopping
Though the grandmother has a history of hogging attention at family events, the betrothed woman’s mom wants her involved with wedding activities.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A person smokes cannabis outside a dispensary in New York City. Pot users still have Second Amendment rights, Jacob Sullum writes.
Columnists
Pot users should not lose their gun rights
The Biden administration says cannabis consumers should not be treated as criminals, but continues to defend a federal policy that punishes them by taking away their Second Amendment rights.
By Jacob Sullum
 