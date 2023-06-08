The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Joji headed to Chicago’s United Center with ‘Pandemonium’ tour

The artist will stop at UC this fall as part of his 22-city North American tour.

By  Katelyn Haas
   
Joji performs at the Coachella Music &amp; Arts Festival in 2022 in Indio, California.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

You can check out the hip-hop/R&B stylings of Japanese singer-songwriter-rapper Joji at the United Center this fall, when the artist brings his 22-city North American arena tour to Chicago.

The “Pandemonium Tour,” announced last week, will feature special guest Kenny Beats, as well as Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm for the Chicago stop.

The artist last performed in Chicago for his “Smithereens” tour in a 2022 date at the Aragon Ballroom. The October show at the UC marks his foray into to arena tours.

His third album, “Smithereens,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard top alternative albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200. His lead single “Glimpse of Us” became his highest-charting single upon its debut in 2022, hitting No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. He’s collaborated with popular artists including Diplo, Omar Apollo, Lil Yachty and Yves Tumor.

Pre-sale is now underway;general on-sale, which begins at 10 a.m. CDT June 9 via ticketmaster.com.

