Thursday, June 8, 2023
Thai Fest kicks off in Lake View this weekend

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
IMG_1675.JPG

The Thai Festival in Lake View this weekend will feature music, food and culture of Thailand. Those donating $5 at the Thai American Association of Illinois booth will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a trip to Thailand.

Provided

Ready for a taste of Thai in the Chi?

A festival all about the vibrant culture of Thailand kicks off Saturday in Lake View on the North Side.

The festival will be held in the parking lot of Thorek Memorial Hospital at 851 W. Irving Park Road. and will run until Sunday. It’s the first time the colorful festival is being held since 2019.

The festival will feature Thai specialties like fresh coconut juice, tropical fruit drinks and authentic food, from pad thai to BBQ skewers.

drum.jpeg

The Thai Festival features Thai culture, food and music.

Provided

There will be performances of classical Thai music and dance. Practitioners of Muay Thai, the national sport of Thailand, will showcase the martial art.

Visitors will also be able to choose a souvenir or two to take home from an artisanal marketplace.

Admission is free, but organizers said donations are welcome.

Visitors who make a $5 donation at the Thai American Association of Illinois booth will be entered into a prize drawing with a chance to win a trip to Thailand.

moey.jpeg

Muay Thai fighters showcase their skills at the Thai Festival the last year it was held in 2019.

Provided

stage_1_.jpeg

The 2019 Thai Festival.

Provided

