The present and future of CPS — 10 years after mass school closings and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Do you have a favorite Chicago park?

I definitely can’t choose one — it’s pretty much whichever park I find myself in.

If I’m strolling through the Garden of the Phoenix, or walking on a path while snapping photos of the lagoon and popping out at 63rd Street Beach, I’ll tell you Jackson Park.

If I’m getting lost in the view of downtown, walking under what feels like a tunnel of trees before hopping down on the limestone to kick back and read, I’ll tell you Promontory Point.

Or, like yesterday, if I’m messing around on a piano planted in the sand to the sound of waves crashing and pop music thumping in the distance via a family dancing in the grass at a party, I’ll tell you Loyola Park.

As we get closer to the official start of summer, I hope you spend some time at a park you love, too.

But before you go, here are the stories you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

After schools closed: Ten years ago, the city’s plan to close 50 CPS schools was sold to the public as a way to deal with low-performing and underenrolled schools by sending students to schools that would make the best use of available resources.

But as the Sun-Times and WBEZ have reported, kids aren’t better off as a result of moving to other schools in 2013: Those “welcoming” schools are now facing problems, and the worn-down buildings aren’t easily sold or redeveloped. Since the closings, CPS enrollment has dropped by another 81,500 students. Meanwhile, the long-term savings from the closures don’t appear to be as dramatic as officials predicted.

The path forward: What happens next will be determined by Mayor Brandon Johnson — who, 10 years ago as a member of the Chicago Teachers Union, spoke at protests against the city’s plan. The mayor strongly opposes closing schools, calling it an ineffective and harmful strategy. Instead, he favors supporting small schools in cost-effective ways while addressing neighborhood woes to persuade residents to stay and lure new ones.

Experts say that will require heeding a key lesson from the failures that followed the 2013 closings: The school district can’t do this alone. It needs broad strategic planning from city government, where leaders have a fuller grasp of resources and communities’ needs. Some experts also discourage selling vacant school buildings, saying they should be repurposed for the public benefit.

Key quote: “Why not invest in us?” asks Shavon Coleman, a teacher assistant at Lawndale Community Academy, one of three schools that CPS looked to consolidate in a new building in a proposal that stalled in 2020. “You might be able to bring some people back if you put affordable housing in the neighborhood.

“It’s not education that’s driving the people out of this area. … I believe all schools are good schools. … It’s just the resources we’re given or not given to make all of these things come together,” she said.

Read more: How students are faring and the path ahead for CPS from our Nader Issa and Lauren FitzPatrick and WBEZ’s Sarah Karp.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, shown attending a ceremony outside Chicago Teachers Union headquarters last year, has secured an agreement with the union he used to work for to give Chicago Public Schools teachers and support staff 12 weeks of paid parental leave. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

Orlando artist Christian Stanley painted this mural, which he titled “Chance,” last August on Hubbard Street just east of Ashland Avenue. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Orlando artist Christian Stanley painted this mural, which he titled “Chance,” in August on Hubbard Street just east of Ashland Avenue. | Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

That giant alligator painted on a wall at 1523 W. Hubbard St. last summer seems to almost smolder with its searing oranges and reds, as if it just emerged from a flaming cauldron.

That’s by design, says the artist, Christian Stanley, given the location — at Universal Electric Foundry, which melts metal and pours it into molds to make parts for many special uses.

“We always research the area or building and look for ways to tie in meaning when possible,” says Stanley, 35, who painted the mural in August. “The foundry had some pictures online with beautiful glowing metal, and we tried to incorporate some of that heat and glow to the mural as well.”

Stanley says his wife, Jessica Stanley, helped with painting the mural, which is 52 feet wide, 22 feet high and took five days to finish.

Why a gator?

“We wanted to bring some Florida to Chicago,” says Stanley, who lives in Orlando.

He says he nicknamed his creature “Chance” and gave the same name to the piece because, while he was painting it, he kept hearing about Chance the Snapper — the gator that was caught in a Humboldt Park lagoon and named for Chicago’s Chance the Rapper.

Read more: The story behind the fiery gator on a West Loop foundry.

Want more public art stories? Sign up for our murals & mosaics newsletter.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Orr Academy high school students, Dmariya Haggard (left) and Destiny King celebrate their scholarship offers Wednesday with Orr Principal Shanele Andrews. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dmariya Haggard knew when he started at Orr Academy high school four years ago that he wanted to go to college.

But midway through his first year, the COVID-19 pandemic upended his and thousands of other students’ lives.

But with his family and Orr staff’s help, he’s achieving his dream this fall when he’ll attend Northern Illinois University after securing $192,000 in scholarships from the DeKalb university and others that also accepted him. He plans to major in biology.

Haggard is one of almost 10,000 graduating Chicago Public Schools seniors to receive scholarships this year totaling $2.2 billion, an amount that school officials said nearly doubles last year’s sum and sets a new record for the district. That amount include offers that will be used to attend college as well as money from schools that students rejected.

For the first time, at least one student at every CPS high school reported earning some scholarship money.

Read more: CPS seniors’ record year for scholarships from our Nader Issa.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What advice do you have for NASCAR drivers navigating Chicago roads?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

