Horoscope for Friday, June 9, 2023

Moon Alert

After 5:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for you, especially financially speaking. You might see ways to boost your income, especially working behind the scenes. Meanwhile, research of some kind or the advice of someone older or more experienced might also help you to boost your wealth. Listen to what others have to say.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to schmooze with friends and members of groups. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced because what they say might influence you into changing your goals. Group endeavors will be a positive experience.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You make a fabulous impression on others because people see you as open, generous, wise and successful. (And affluent — even if you aren’t.) This is good because appearances are everything. Nevertheless, you might also feel scrutinized or restricted by authority figures. Perhaps they cramp your style?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to make travel plans. It’s also a wonderful day to study or finish a writing project or manuscript. You’re in a realistic frame of mind, and, yet, you also feel optimistic and hopeful. Plans for the future look doable, which is encouraging. Although you might feel cautious, take a chance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and other red-tape issues (including insurance) will go well today because, for starters, financial decisions will tend to favor you. In addition to which, authority figures will be supportive.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze. TGIF! Take a long lunch and enjoy time spent with others. Meet friends for Happy Hour. Enjoy group activities of any kind because they will be uplifting as well as informative and, possibly, helpful in an instructive, practical way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a productive day for you. Work-related travel might be required but it will go favorably. Because you feel obligated to do something or finish tasks, do so because you will get the support from others you might not expect. Financial and practical advice are all potential advantages for you today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful, playful, light-hearted day! Admittedly, children might be an increased responsibility. Nevertheless, enjoy social outings, sports events, the theater and fun times with others. You might also benefit from practicing a skill or talent.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day for family discussions or a family gathering. You might be involved with a parent, or legal ramifications related to family or real estate. Whatever happens, things are on a solid footing today; plus, people are happy to see each other.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your communication skills today are excellent. This is why it’s a good day to wheel and deal with others. It’s also an excellent day to study, sell, market, act or teach. Your mind is serious and focused, but it is also positive, optimistic and upbeat. Good day for a short trip.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Business and commerce are favored today. Whatever financial negotiations you enter into will be on solid ground now and in the future. Furthermore, financial matters will tend to increase your opportunities for wealth in the future. Listen to the advice of someone.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Although you might feel a bit emotional today, it’s important to know that because the moon is in your sign, you have a slight advantage over all the other signs. Use this! Discussions with others will be serious; nevertheless, they will ultimately benefit you or expand your world in some way. Travel is favored.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Johnny Depp (1963) shares your birthday. You have a great zest for life. You are passionate and charismatic. You are also gentle. This year, simplicity will be the key for you. Work to create solid foundations in your life. Explore martial arts or yoga. Stay grounded and level-headed.

