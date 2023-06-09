Blue Jays drop pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 9, 2023
By  Associated Press
   
John Chidley-Hill/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful.

The move came hours before Bass was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from Toronto LGBTQ+ activist leZlie Lee Kam before Friday’s game against Minnesota as the Blue Jays begin their fourth annual Pride Weekend celebration.

The team now has seven days to trade Bass or put him on waivers.

Bass apologized before a May 30 game against Milwaukee, one day after sharing a post on his Instagram calling for anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts of Target and Bud Light over support they showed for the LGBTQ+ community. Both companies are dealing with fallout from those campaigns, which have included hostile and homophobic criticisms and calls from LGBTQ+ activists not to cave to the pressure.

Bass, who was booed by Toronto fans in his two home appearances since the apology, spoke to a group of media before Thursday’s win over Houston, saying he stood by his “personal beliefs.”

He also said he is “working hard” to educate himself, including meeting with the executive director of activist group Pride Toronto.

Bass, 35, is a 12-year veteran who has also played in Japan. He was 0-0 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 games.

To replace Bass, Toronto activated right-hander Mitch White (right elbow) off the 60-day injured list.

