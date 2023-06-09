The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 9, 2023
College Sports Sports Sports Saturday

Big Ten’s ‘Flex Protect Plus’ scheduling model is so good, it ought to have an infomercial

Huge change is around the next corner, with the Big Ten set on doing away with divisions — and adding USC and UCLA, its 15th and 16th schools — in 2024.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Big Ten’s ‘Flex Protect Plus’ scheduling model is so good, it ought to have an infomercial
Illinois v Northwestern

Illinois and Northwestern will continue to play each year under the Big Ten’s new scheduling model.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

For a 10th and final football season, the Big Ten will be split into East and West Divisions. Seven teams in one, seven in the other. If we didn’t know better, we’d call it a 50-50 split.

But the conference’s geographical alignment has, unintendedly, led to about as much balance as a seesaw with a right tackle on one end and a placekicker on the other. Last season’s 21-point win by Michigan over Purdue in Indianapolis gave the East a 9-0 record in the league title game, an event that has become little more than a formality. Had there been a 12-team playoff in 2022 under the expanded format that takes hold in 2024, three East beasts — Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State — would have been in the field, with the West far outside the picture. Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State all are likely to be in the preseason top 10 this year, with no team from the West even close to that range.

It’s no wonder Illinois coach Bret Bielema says he’s thrilled to have one more crack at winning the West in 2023. As ever, first place in that division — however big a deal it is — will be up for grabs.

But huge change is around the next corner, with the Big Ten set on doing away with divisions — and adding USC and UCLA, its 15th and 16th schools — in 2024. With all teams in the same pool and the league prioritizing competitive balance in future scheduling, we’ll find out just how far former West schools have to swim to catch up to the most powerful programs. And the title game will instantly and dramatically be improved, with the top two teams squaring off in Indy — a strategy meant to bolster playoff résumés.

In the meantime, the league’s overall scheduling strategy for 2024 and beyond, which was illuminated this week, has the college football world buzzing. The “Flex Protect Plus” model — it sounds like a product in an infomercial, doesn’t it? — will protect rivalry games, still the best part of the college game, while ensuring each team sees all 15 league opponents at least twice, home and away, every four years.

Eleven rivalry games — including Illinois-Northwestern — will move forward on an annual basis. Illinois and Purdue will keep playing yearly for the Purdue Cannon. The others: Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Maryland-Rutgers and USC-UCLA.

Not protected, which saddens the heart of a crusty old college football guy: the Little Brown Jug (Michigan-Minnesota), the Old Brass Spittoon (Indiana-Michigan State) and the Illinbuck (Illinois-Ohio State) games, among others. Then again, maybe it’s merely the delightfully colorful trophy names that are so appealing.

The Big Ten can take a bow for resisting a much easier, broader-brush approach of protecting a fixed number of “rivalry” games for each school and rotating in other opponents to fill the nine-game league schedule. The approach it took was smarter. Iowa’s border rivalries with Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska didn’t need to be messed with, so the Hawkeyes keep all three. At the other end of the spectrum is Penn State, which has been in the league for three decades without forming a natural rivalry that had to be protected.

And USC and UCLA have each other — and that’s it — as it should be.

Is anyone complaining? Not really.

“I’m excited! This is great for our teams AND it’s great for our fans,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald wrote in a text message. “The opportunity to see everyone in the Big Ten visit your stadium on a more regular basis is a huge win. I know how much consideration and deliberation went into this from the conference because they kept us updated throughout the process of evaluating options. Keeping our trophy game with Illinois was important, and we look forward to seeing both the Trojans and Bruins in their debut season.”

It’s true: The Wildcats will host USC and visit UCLA in 2024, then see neither in 2025. Illinois will visit USC in 2024 and host UCLA in 2025. This Trojans-and-Bruins business will take some getting used to.

2024 Big Ten Opponents

Illinois

Home: Purdue, Michigan, Maryland, Iowa.

Road: Northwestern, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC.

Northwestern

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, USC.

Road: Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA.

2025 Big Ten Opponents

Illinois

Home: Northwestern, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, UCLA.

Road: Purdue, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin.

Northwestern

Home: Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin.

Road: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State.

Next Up In College Sports
Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick will step down next year
Bill McGovern, former Bears assistant coach and UCLA defensive coordinator, dies at 60
Northwestern lacrosse’s crowning glory comes with smiles, tears and total domination
LSU women’s basketball team celebrates title at White House
You want a real game-changer? Look to the sports world, where big things happen.
No laughing: Would Illinois be a contender for an expanded football playoff in 2023?
The Latest
A coach house near West Berwyn and North Broadway avenues in Edgewater is seen in this photo taken in 2022.
City Hall
Is Chicago ready to expand the coach house and basement unit program?
City officials and multiple alderpersons agree the Additional Dwelling Unit program deserves a boost. But amid political and logistical hurdles, they warn it will take time.
By Alex Nitkin | Illinois Answers Project
 
Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, is interested in the recommendations the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago has put forth to deal with Illinois’ huge underfunded pension funds.
Columnists
Civic Committee recommendations on pensions, estate tax getting a look from lawmaker
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon says he thinks the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago offers “a very interesting blueprint.”
By Rich Miller
 
Screen_Shot_2023_04_21_at_1.54.28_PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Eva Longoria dice que ‘Flamin Hot’ es una carta de amor a los mexicoamericanos
La directora reitera que es la historia de Richard Montañez y no la disputa sobre quién inventó los Hot Cheetos.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Billy Branch &amp; the Sons of Blues performs at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion during a scaled-down Chicago’s Blues Festival last year. This year it will be back in full swing.
La Voz Chicago
‘Los Lobos’ entre los músicos en el Chicago Blues Festival, que arrancará tras las cancelaciones y limitaciones por la pandemia
Se espera que más de 180,000 personas asistirán al mayor festival gratuito de blues del mundo, que se inaugurará el jueves por la noche en Millennium Park.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Connor Bedard.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard ‘living in the moment’ after meeting again with Blackhawks at NHL combine
The Hawks will unquestionably make Bedard the No. 1 overall pick later this month — something Bedard said he will consider a “huge honor.” But in the meantime, the no-ego, no-frills star prospect is focusing on staying grounded.
By Ben Pope
 