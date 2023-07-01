Man dies in Uptown apartment fire
About 1:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue for a fire and found a man thought to be in his 40s in his bedroom, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
A man died in an apartment fire early Saturday in Uptown on the North Side.
He was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. Additional details weren’t available.
