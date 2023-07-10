Carjackers strike twice in Lake View, blocks apart within an hour

Two carjackings happened about an hour apart along Ashland Avenue in the Lake View neighborhood early Monday.

About 2:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man told police two people got out of a black Jeep and approached as he was getting into his black Honda Civic in the 3200 Block of North Ashland, police said.

One of them pointed a gun at the man and demanded his keys. The man handed them over and they fled in his Civic as the Jeep followed, police said.

About 3:45 a.m., three people jumped out of a black vehicle and confronted a man and a woman as they were parking their red Dodge Charger in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said.

One of them pointed a gun at them, demanded their keys and sped away in the Charger, as the other two trailed behind in the black vehicle, police said.

Nobody was hurt in either attack. No arrests have been reported.