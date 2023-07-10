Man shot to death in Austin

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.
The man, 36, was in the first block of North LaCrosse Avenue just before 1 p.m. when someone shot him in the abdomen and both arms, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
Rapper G Herbo found with gun, nearly 250 grams of weed during traffic stop in River North: police report
9-year-old boy killed while celebrating grandmother’s birthday in Franklin Park. ‘He always had the kindest, sweetest smile.’
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
The Latest
Afternoon host Danny Parkins detailed coach Jim Foster’s bullying and abusive behavior that was the subject of a university investigation. But the school didn’t talk to any players in the program. Parkins did.
Three former players are making allegations about a racist culture within the program, including multiple racist attacks and remarks from the coaching staff and players, the Daily Northwestern reported,
Three consecutive Taylor Swift concerts in June helped to break an all-time hotel weekend occupancy record in Chicago.
Rapper G Herbo found with gun, nearly 250 grams of weed during traffic stop in River North: police report
The drill rapper was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon and didn’t face additional charges related to the cannabis.
9-year-old boy killed while celebrating grandmother’s birthday in Franklin Park. ‘He always had the kindest, sweetest smile.’
Ulysses Campos was playing with other kids near an alley about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Elder Lane when he was fatally shot.