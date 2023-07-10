The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 10, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Man shot to death in Austin

The man, 36, was in the first block of North LaCrosse Avenue when someone shot him in the abdomen and both arms, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Screenshot_2023_07_10_155624.png
College Sports
The Score reports on Northwestern baseball program’s ‘toxic environment’
Afternoon host Danny Parkins detailed coach Jim Foster’s bullying and abusive behavior that was the subject of a university investigation. But the school didn’t talk to any players in the program. Parkins did.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
College Sports
Former Northwestern football players allege racist culture within program: report
Three former players are making allegations about a racist culture within the program, including multiple racist attacks and remarks from the coaching staff and players, the Daily Northwestern reported,
By USA Today Sports
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced record-breaking hotel revenues in Illinois.
Politics
Swifties, post-pandemic travelers help Illinois break hotel revenue record
Three consecutive Taylor Swift concerts in June helped to break an all-time hotel weekend occupancy record in Chicago.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: G Herbo attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) ORG XMIT: 775984065
Crime
Rapper G Herbo found with gun, nearly 250 grams of weed during traffic stop in River North: police report
The drill rapper was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon and didn’t face additional charges related to the cannabis.
By Tom Schuba
 
IMG_4865.jpg
Crime
9-year-old boy killed while celebrating grandmother’s birthday in Franklin Park. ‘He always had the kindest, sweetest smile.’
Ulysses Campos was playing with other kids near an alley about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Elder Lane when he was fatally shot.
By Mohammad Samra
 