The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Special Olympics campers try new sports during Northerly Island Adventure Club

Campers from three city parks got to try archery, kayaking and fishing. The Chicago Park District hosts the campers every Tuesday for six weeks during summer.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Special Olympics campers try new sports during Northerly Island Adventure Club
A Chicago Park District employee kayaks with Special Olympics Chicago athlete Carmen Arroyo Lopez, 23, during “Adventure Club” on Tuesday at Northerly Island.

A Chicago Park District employee kayaks with Special Olympics Chicago athlete Carmen Arroyo Lopez, 23, on Tuesday at Northerly Island.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cleveland Phillis loves the chance to try a new sport. He’s learned to play tennis, softball, golf, track and field, volleyball and skiing — all thanks to a Special Olympics Chicago program.

And on Tuesday, the 32-year-old got to shoot an arrow and kayak for the first time.

“I like that I get to do all kinds of different sports,” Phillis said.

Phillis was one of 30 people from Special Olympics summer camps around the city who came to Northerly Island for a day of kayaking, archery and fishing.

Special Olympics Chicago offers year-round sports training, hosts competitions and organizes summer camps. It has programs in 24 Chicago Park District locations citywide.

The Adventure Club involved Special Olympics campers from three city parks: Bessemer, Douglass and Mann parks.

The Park District has hosted Adventure Club for two years. The idea came from needing socially distanced, outdoor activities for campers during the pandemic, said Eileen Gunnane, the Special Olympics coordinator for the Chicago Park District.

“Many of them don’t have opportunities like this. I’ve watched some go from being scared in the water to confidently paddling their boats,” Gunnane said. “Regardless of where they’re from in the city, we are here to serve everybody and give them a great opportunity.”

Special Olympics Chicago athletes Carmen Arroyo Lopez, 23, high fives 15-year-old Chaddric Benson after kayaking Tuesday at Northerly Island.

Special Olympics Chicago athletes Carmen Arroyo Lopez, 23, high fives 15-year-old Chaddric Benson after kayaking Tuesday at Northerly Island.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Adventure Club runs for six weeks every Tuesday during the summer. Each week, three summer camps from parks around the city come to Northerly Island. Participants are both children and adults, anywhere from 6 years old to 80.

The campers have varying needs. Some need-hand-over hand help, others are fully independent, Gunnane said.

“This has opened the door for so many of our athletes to try something new. Because of this, we had our first archery competition in August,” Gunnane said. “These athletes love to compete, to set goals and we make sure they’re able to do that.”

A Chicago Park District employee looks on as Special Olympics Chicago athlete Samantha Hadad, 34, shows off her fishing skills during “Adventure Club” at Northerly Island, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Special Olympics Chicago athlete Samantha Hadad, 34, shows off her catch Tuesday at Northerly Island.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

On her first try at the archery range, Briana Lee, 31, shot a bullseye.

“It’s really fun and it felt good to get the bullseye,” Lee said. “It’s cool to learn a new sport, and archery is fun and a bit of a challenge.”

A Chicago Park District employee looks on as Special Olympics Chicago athlete Briana Lee, 31, shoots an arrow at an archery range during “Adventure Club” at Northerly Island, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Special Olympics Chicago athlete Briana Lee, 31, shoots an arrow at an archery range Tuesday during Adventure Club at Northerly Island.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Lee has tried kayaking before and she was excited to get back on the water.

“I was scared the first time, but this time, I’m not,” Lee said.

She said she had the confidence to try new things thanks to her camp coordinator, Morgan Montoya.

“She really encourages us to do things, to try,” Lee said.

Special Olympics Chicago athlete Anthony Walker, 34, shoots an arrow at an archery range during “Adventure Club” at Northerly Island, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Special Olympics Chicago athlete Anthony Walker, 34, shoots an arrow at an archery range Tuesday during Adventure Club at Northerly Island.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Montoya has been with the Special Olympics program for nine years.

“We give them a chance to do anything because they can,” Montoya said. “A lot of people assume they can’t, but here we are proving them wrong.”

Anthony Walker, 34, also shot his first arrow Tuesday.

“This is pretty cool. I’m having a great time, I’m looking forward to trying a new sport,” Walker said. “I think this is all kind of awesome.”

Special Olympics Chicago athletes Danny Clay, 19, and 22-year-old Eddie Meza (wearing a hat) smile while fishing Tuesday during “Adventure Club” at Northerly Island.

Special Olympics Chicago athletes Danny Clay, 19, and 22-year-old Eddie Meza (wearing a hat) smile while fishing Tuesday during Adventure Club at Northerly Island.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Special Olympics Chicago athlete Anthony Walker, 34, shoots an arrow Tuesday at an archery range during “Adventure Club” at Northerly Island.

Special Olympics Chicago athlete Anthony Walker, 34, shoots an arrow Tuesday during Adventure Club at Northerly Island.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago Park District employee helps out as Special Olympics Chicago athlete Clayton Myrick, 34, shoots an arrow Tuesday at an archery range during “Adventure Club” at Northerly Island.

A Chicago Park District employee helps Special Olympics Chicago athlete Clayton Myrick, 34, shoot an arrow Tuesday at Northerly Island.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago Park District employee kayaks with Special Olympics Chicago athlete Xavier Rodriguez, 20, during “Adventure Club” on Tuesday at Northerly Island.

A Chicago Park District employee kayaks with Special Olympics Chicago athlete Xavier Rodriguez, 20, on Tuesday at Northerly Island.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago Park District employee kayaks with Special Olympics Chicago athlete Eddie Meza, 22, during “Adventure Club” on Tuesday at Northerly Island.

A Chicago Park District employee kayaks with Special Olympics Chicago athlete Eddie Meza, 22, Tuesday at Northerly Island.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Shedd welcomes baby rockhopper penguin
Andrea Evans, daytime soap opera star, dies of breast cancer at 66
Chicago police union vows court fight after mayor rejects demand for 12 weeks of paid parental leave
DUI, reckless homicide charges for driver in wrong-way CTA bus crash that killed Chicago woman celebrating birthday
London bridges? Pritzker to lead United Kingdom trade mission with state business and education leaders
The Latest
Manson_Follower_Parole__1_.jpg
Nation/World
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Leslie Van Houten and other followers of Charles Manson killed a Los Angeles couple in 1969. She was sentenced to life in prison. She is expected to serve a year in transitional housing, learning basic life skills, her lawyer said.
By Christopher Weber | Associated Press
 
The Shedd Aquarium’s rockhopper penguin chick began breaking out of its on June 15.
Chicago
Shedd welcomes baby rockhopper penguin
Its the first time in eight years that the aquarium has welcomed a new rockhopper penguin chick to the colony.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Andrea Evans attends the Television Academy Daytime Programming Cocktail Reception on August 28, 2019, in North Hollywood, California. the actress has succumbed to breast cancer at the age of 66.
Entertainment and Culture
Andrea Evans, daytime soap opera star, dies of breast cancer at 66
The actress, who starred on “One Life to Live” and “Young and the Restless” died Sunday after battling breast cancer, her representative confirmed.
By USA TODAY
 
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 members and their supporters protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates outside City Hall before a Chicago City Council meeting, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
City Hall
Chicago police union vows court fight after mayor rejects demand for 12 weeks of paid parental leave
Chicago police already have a “significant and robust” leave policy — the ability to 365 days off every two years, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s senior adviser Jason Lee said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Ben Gordon
Bulls
Former Bulls player Ben Gordon pleads not guilty in disturbance at Connecticut shop
Gordon pleaded not guilty Tuesday to weapons and threatening charges.
By Dave Collins | AP
 