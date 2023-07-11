Special Olympics campers try new sports during Northerly Island Adventure Club

Cleveland Phillis loves the chance to try a new sport. He’s learned to play tennis, softball, golf, track and field, volleyball and skiing — all thanks to a Special Olympics Chicago program.

And on Tuesday, the 32-year-old got to shoot an arrow and kayak for the first time.

“I like that I get to do all kinds of different sports,” Phillis said.

Phillis was one of 30 people from Special Olympics summer camps around the city who came to Northerly Island for a day of kayaking, archery and fishing.

Special Olympics Chicago offers year-round sports training, hosts competitions and organizes summer camps. It has programs in 24 Chicago Park District locations citywide.

The Adventure Club involved Special Olympics campers from three city parks: Bessemer, Douglass and Mann parks.

The Park District has hosted Adventure Club for two years. The idea came from needing socially distanced, outdoor activities for campers during the pandemic, said Eileen Gunnane, the Special Olympics coordinator for the Chicago Park District.

“Many of them don’t have opportunities like this. I’ve watched some go from being scared in the water to confidently paddling their boats,” Gunnane said. “Regardless of where they’re from in the city, we are here to serve everybody and give them a great opportunity.”

Special Olympics Chicago athletes Carmen Arroyo Lopez, 23, high fives 15-year-old Chaddric Benson after kayaking Tuesday at Northerly Island. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Adventure Club runs for six weeks every Tuesday during the summer. Each week, three summer camps from parks around the city come to Northerly Island. Participants are both children and adults, anywhere from 6 years old to 80.

The campers have varying needs. Some need-hand-over hand help, others are fully independent, Gunnane said.

“This has opened the door for so many of our athletes to try something new. Because of this, we had our first archery competition in August,” Gunnane said. “These athletes love to compete, to set goals and we make sure they’re able to do that.”

Special Olympics Chicago athlete Samantha Hadad, 34, shows off her catch Tuesday at Northerly Island. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

On her first try at the archery range, Briana Lee, 31, shot a bullseye.

“It’s really fun and it felt good to get the bullseye,” Lee said. “It’s cool to learn a new sport, and archery is fun and a bit of a challenge.”

Special Olympics Chicago athlete Briana Lee, 31, shoots an arrow at an archery range Tuesday during Adventure Club at Northerly Island. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Lee has tried kayaking before and she was excited to get back on the water.

“I was scared the first time, but this time, I’m not,” Lee said.

She said she had the confidence to try new things thanks to her camp coordinator, Morgan Montoya.

“She really encourages us to do things, to try,” Lee said.

Special Olympics Chicago athlete Anthony Walker, 34, shoots an arrow at an archery range Tuesday during Adventure Club at Northerly Island. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Montoya has been with the Special Olympics program for nine years.

“We give them a chance to do anything because they can,” Montoya said. “A lot of people assume they can’t, but here we are proving them wrong.”

Anthony Walker, 34, also shot his first arrow Tuesday.

“This is pretty cool. I’m having a great time, I’m looking forward to trying a new sport,” Walker said. “I think this is all kind of awesome.”

Special Olympics Chicago athletes Danny Clay, 19, and 22-year-old Eddie Meza (wearing a hat) smile while fishing Tuesday during Adventure Club at Northerly Island. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Special Olympics Chicago athlete Anthony Walker, 34, shoots an arrow Tuesday during Adventure Club at Northerly Island. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago Park District employee helps Special Olympics Chicago athlete Clayton Myrick, 34, shoot an arrow Tuesday at Northerly Island. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago Park District employee kayaks with Special Olympics Chicago athlete Xavier Rodriguez, 20, on Tuesday at Northerly Island. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times