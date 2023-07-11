The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Shedd welcomes baby rockhopper penguin

Its the first time in eight years that the aquarium has welcomed a new rockhopper penguin chick to the colony.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
The Shedd Aquarium’s rockhopper penguin chick began breaking out of its egg June 15.

Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aqaurium

There is a new fuzzy arrival at the Shedd Aquarium.

A rockhopper penguin chick hatched at the aquarium a few weeks ago to parents, Edward and Annie. It’s the first time in eight years that a rockhopper chick has been born at the Shedd.

The chick, which has yet to be named, weighs almost 2 pounds and is growing fast thanks to regular feedings from its parents and staff, the aquarium said. The fluffy arrival began breaking out of its egg June 15 after developing for 32 days.

165A7860.jpg

The rockhopper penguin chick during its exam with staff at the Shedd Aquarium.

Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aqaurium

“Every birth at the aquarium is significant, and this new arrival will contribute in untold ways to our scientific understanding of this species and to inspiring the public to respect and protect our shared blue planet,” a spokesperson for the aquarium said in a statement.

The first few months can be crucial for the development of young penguins, the aquarium said, but staff members are keeping a close eye on the chick, and they are cautiously optimistic about its long-term prospects.

The next big milestone for the chick will be increased socialization with animal care staff.

Guests can get a peek at the baby bird at Shedd’s Polar Play Zone, where it will spend time on exhibit with its parents.

165A8213.jpg

Rockhopper penguin chick and its parents, Annie and Edward.

Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aqaurium

Parents Edward and Annie are aquarium stars in their own right. The penguins are featured in the aquarium’s field trip videos, which show the couple roaming through various exhibits. They are also subjects of their own children’s book.

The aquarium cares for two species of penguins on exhibit, rockhoppers and Magellanic penguins. Both species have experienced successful breeding at the aquarium in the past, but this year the Shedd placed emphasis on rockhoppers because they are underrepresented, the aquarium said.

The last rockhopper chick born at Shedd was Diego, who hatched in 2015.

165A7933.jpg

The rockhopper penguin chick during its exam with staff at the Shedd Aquarium.

Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aqaurium

165A7785.jpg

Rockhopper penguin chick with Shedd Aquarium staff.

Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aqaurium

