Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison

Leslie Van Houten and other followers of Charles Manson killed a Los Angeles couple in 1969. She was sentenced to life in prison. She is expected to serve a year in transitional housing, learning basic life skills, her lawyer said.

By  Christopher Weber | Associated Press
   
Manson_Follower_Parole__1_.jpg

Leslie Van Houten was sentenced to life in prison for the 1969 murders of Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. She was recommended for parole five times since 2016, but each time Democratic governors rejected her release.

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders.

Van Houten “was released to parole supervision,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

She left the California Institution for Women in Corona, east of Los Angeles, in the early morning hours and was driven to transitional housing, her attorney, Nancy Tetreault, said.

“She’s still trying to get used to the idea that this real,” Tetreault told The Associated Press.

Days earlier Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole. He has said it was unlikely the state Supreme Court would consider an appeal.

She is expected to spend about a year in transitional housing, learning basic skills such as how to go to the grocery store and get a debit card, according to her attorney.

Van Houten, now in her 70s, received a life sentence for helping Manson’s followers carry out the August 1969 killings of Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary.

Manson_Follower_Parole__2_.jpg

Leslie Van Houten in 1971.

Associated Press

The LaBiancas were killed in their home, and their blood was smeared on the walls afterward. Van Houten later described holding Rosemary LaBianca down with a pillowcase over her head as others stabbed her, before she stabbed the woman more than a dozen times as well.

The slayings happened the day after Manson followers killed actress Sharon Tate and four others. Van Houten, who was 19 at the time, did not participate in the Tate killings.

Van Houten was found suitable for parole after a July 2020 hearing, but her release was blocked by Newsom, who maintained she was still a threat to society. She filed an appeal with a trial court, which rejected it. She then turned to the appellate courts.

The appellate court’s ruling in May reversed an earlier decision by Newsom. She had been recommended for parole five times since 2016. All of those recommendations were rejected by either Newsom or former Gov. Jerry Brown.

Manson died in prison in 2017 of natural causes at age 83 after nearly half a century behind bars.

