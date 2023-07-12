The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Sports Media Entertainment and Culture Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Jets will be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

The Jets were selected from a group that included the Bears, the Saints and the Commanders. The Lions were featured in 2022.

By  USA Today Sports
   
SHARE Aaron Rodgers, Jets will be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers works out at the Jets’ training facility.

The Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be featured in this season’s “Hard Knocks” on HBO.

Seth Wenig/AP

NFL fans will receive an inside look at the most intriguing training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season, as the New York Jets will be this year’s featured team on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person was granted anonymity because the news was not yet official. HBO had no comment. No premiere date or viewing schedule has been set.

The offseason trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers brought the Jets from prime time irrelevance to six games under the bright lights in 2023, and now, even more media exposure. In 2010, the Jets — under then-head coach Rex Ryan — provided one of the more memorable seasons of “Hard Knocks.” Ryan’s pep talks, especially those that ended with the team going “to get a (expletive) snack,” were entertaining for all types of fans.

The Jets were selected from a group that, abiding by traditional “Hard Knocks” selection criteria, included the Bears, the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Commanders. The Detroit Lions were featured in 2022.

HBO has also aired an in-season version of the show in recent years; parts of the Arizona Cardinals’ season were chronicled last year.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Sports
What Northwestern’s firing of Pat Fitzgerald is not about
Chasing and catching a steelhead every month
Justin Steele on a ‘goosebumps’ All-Star night — and the hot July the Cubs desperately need
Northwestern community, Evanston residents react to firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing allegations
Hazing scandal and the fate of city trees interfere with NU’s Ryan Field plans
Sky’s fourth-quarter struggles compounded by mental hurdle of ‘punching back’
The Latest
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald looking on during a game against Ohio State in Evanston last season.
College Sports
What Northwestern’s firing of Pat Fitzgerald is not about
Many of the questions and criticisms aimed at the hazing investigation miss the point.
By Rick Morrissey
 
In an aerial view, people gather in front of a sign posted at Meta headquarters on July 07, 2023 in Menlo Park, California.
Business
H&R Block, others shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ customer data with Meta, lawmakers say
Three large tax preparation firms sent highly personal and financial information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta to help create targeted advertising.
By Fatima Hussein | AP
 
aurora borealis Northern Lights Washtucna Washington
News
New forecast: Northern lights unlikely to illuminate Chicago skies this week
The aurora forecast has changed since Monday and no longer includes Illinois.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
merlin_114555566.jpg
Movies and TV
HBO dominates 2023 Emmy nominations amid writers strike and actors’ threat to join
Leading the Emmy nominations are powerhouse shows like “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” and “The Last of Us,” while in the comedy category, the debut season of the Chicago-based series “The Bear” receives a nomination.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago. Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem. Most also think individual users, along with social media companies, bear a good deal of blame for the situation. That’s according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and the Associated Press—NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/File) ORG XMIT: NYMV201
Columnists
Biden administration’s loss in social media ‘misinformation’ case is a win for free speech
Even “verifiable misinformation” is protected by the First Amendment, which means the government has no business trying to suppress it.
By Jacob Sullum
 