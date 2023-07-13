Body pulled from Chicago River in West Town

A body was pulled from the Chicago River on Thursday evening in West Town on the Near North Side.

The body of a male was recovered from the river in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue just before 7 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name and age weren’t immediately available.

Area detectives were investigating.

On June 19, the body of Noah Enos, 26, was recovered from the river in the same block. He was reported missing after attending a concert at the Salt Shed earlier that week.