Friday, July 14, 2023
Tornado confirmed in central DuPage County

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down briefly in suburban Wheaton around 9 p.m., though no tornado warnings were in place.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Storm clouds pass over Chicago on Wednesday, a night during which multiple tornado warnings were issued.

Storm clouds pass over Chicago on Wednesday, a night during which multiple tornado warnings were issued. More severe weather hit the region Friday night.

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in DuPage County Friday night.

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down briefly in suburban Wheaton around 9 p.m., though no tornado warnings were in place.

It wasn’t immediately known if the tornado caused any damage.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place in DuPage and Cook counties until 10 p.m.

It couldn’t be ruled out if other brief spin-ups would form before the storm ended, meteorologist Rafal Ogorek said Friday.

On Wednesday, several tornadoes moved across Cook County and surrounding counties, damaging several homes along the way.

