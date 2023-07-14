Tornado confirmed in central DuPage County

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in DuPage County Friday night.

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down briefly in suburban Wheaton around 9 p.m., though no tornado warnings were in place.

It wasn’t immediately known if the tornado caused any damage.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place in DuPage and Cook counties until 10 p.m.

It couldn’t be ruled out if other brief spin-ups would form before the storm ended, meteorologist Rafal Ogorek said Friday.

On Wednesday, several tornadoes moved across Cook County and surrounding counties, damaging several homes along the way.

