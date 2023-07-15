Horoscope for Saturday, July 15. 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s Saturday, and this weekend is an excellent time for family discussions. Be open to listening to the advice of someone older or more experienced because, let’s face it: You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. It’s also a lovely day to schmooze and enjoy playful times with kids and sports.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Short trips, errands, appointments and interactions with siblings, relatives and neighbors will make this a lively day. Someone older or more experienced, perhaps a friend or a member of a group, might have excellent advice for you. Meanwhile, grab invitations to socialize!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If shopping today, which is likely, please be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. This is a good day to discuss financial matters, including a possible raise, with bosses and VIPs. You might also make improvements to where you live.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a fine day (especially this afternoon) to make long-range travel plans. You will also enjoy study of any kind, as well as discussions about philosophy, politics and profound subjects. You have lots of energy to go after what you want!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you work alone or behind the scenes , you can accomplish a lot, especially in terms of research or coming up with solutions about financial matters, inheritances and shared property. Something might motivate you to see ways to boost your income.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions with friends, and groups or organizations will be lively today. In particular, you might deal with athletics or a physical competition. An older friend or colleague might have some valuable input for you. (It never hurts to listen.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. (In fact, they might be aware of personal details about your private life.) Nevertheless, it’s a good day to make practical plans about your health, a pet, or something related to your work, especially if you want practical future results.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do something different to break free of your routine because today you need stimulation and adventure! It’s a great day to make travel plans or to blow town. You might also be involved with friends from another culture or an international organization.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Financial discussions, especially regarding taxes, debt, shared property or inheritances will go well today because you are planning for your future. These discussions might involve a parent or an older family member. For sure you can position yourself to get what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A discussion with a partner or close friend will be lively today. It might involve politics, travel plans, or something to do with religion or racial issues. One thing is certain: You want practical results and a plan for the future. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This will be a productive day for you, especially later in the day, because you will make prudent decisions about finances and earnings. In fact, someone older might help you. You’re happy that you have the energy to get things done today because you want to make a difference.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This can be a playful day for you, especially regarding children’s activities, social outings and anything to do with sports. This is also an excellent day to practice something or hone your skills or technique in the performing arts or a particular sport. Listen to the advice of someone more experienced or older.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Forest Whitaker (1961) shares your birthday. You appreciate art, beauty and intellectual discoveries. You sometimes have a strong effect on people, whether you know this or not. This is a slower paced year. Take time to focus on relationships, especially those that will benefit you and help you. Make time to rejuvenate yourself.

