Sunday, July 16, 2023
Horoscope for Sunday, July 16, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect day to entertain at home. Invite family and friends over for good food and drink because people will enjoy interacting with each other and spirits will be high. Any kind of group activity at home — family or otherwise — will be positive and uplifting.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you have to persuade others or engage in sales and public relations, you will be top-notch. That’s because it’s easy for you to understand or anticipate the needs of others. This is also a wonderful day to schmooze with relatives, siblings and daily contacts. Enjoy!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Business and commerce are blessed today. Look for ways to boost your income or get a better-paying job. In particular, you might get richer by aligning your interest with others or working in a group. Dealing with international interests will also benefit you. If shopping, you’ll spend big.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel good. You’ll enjoy being in the company of congenial, friendly people. It’s a great day to establish emotional ties with others because you’re concerned for their welfare. Group activities are blessed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you because you will welcome a chance to relax and restore yourself. You might also explore spiritual ideas and teachings. A younger friend might influence you to change your goals. Who knows?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with friends and members of groups because people are eager to enjoy each other’s company. Not only that, they’re willing to lend a helping hand if it’s needed. Participation in a charitable organization will be a rewarding experience today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make a marvelous impression on others today! They see you as successful and affluent (even if you aren’t). Enjoy group activities, especially hanging out with creative, artistic people. Someone younger might persuade you to travel or explore new ideas. (It’s never too late to learn.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

By all means, if you have a chance to travel and broaden your horizons, this is the perfect day to do so. In particular, you will love to do this with a group. You will also enjoy taking a class today or having any kind of learning experience with fellow participants. You can expand your world!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day for financial discussions, or a class about finances, or anything dealing with taxes, inheritances and debt as well as shared property. People will have good ideas to share. This is also the perfect day to decide how to share something with someone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Partnerships and close friendships will flourish today because people are genuinely interested in the welfare of each other. Not only that, people feel upbeat and optimistic, which means they will tend to attract positive situations to them. You want to be part of this!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you. Meanwhile, if you are working today, group efforts will be the most successful way to get things done, whether in your job or in your personal life. Relations with female acquaintances are positive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fabulous day to schmooze! Enjoy sports events, social outings, movies, the entertainment world, musical performances as well as playful activities with children. Any kind of group situation that offers entertainment and fun will appeal to you. It’s a great day to be with old friends whom you know well.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rosa Salazar (1985) shares your birthday. You are an energetic, enthusiastic dreamer. You are also passionate about many things as well as being impulsive. This is a delightful, fun-loving, playful year for you. Let your guard down and have fun! Old friends might reappear once again. Nurture the happiness that is within you.

