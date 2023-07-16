5 shot — one fatally —in West Garfield Park mass shooting

Five people were shot — one fatally — early Sunday in West Garfield Park.

Police responded to multiple people shot in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard just after 2 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Police found a 40-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds, and she was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died, police said.

A 38-year-old woman, a 39-year-old male and a 38-year-old male were all taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said,

A 42-year-old male was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

