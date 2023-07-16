The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago outdoors: Suburban snapper, Perseid shower, monarchs and Chicago River fish

A big suburban snapping turtel, a note on the Perseid shower, an update on monarc butterflies and the rapid increase of fish species in the Chicago River are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A suburban snapping turtle working the neighborhood. Credit: Ken Gregie

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Ken Gregie photographed this snapping turtle, which was living in a culvert in front of his house in west suburban Bloomingdale. “Went out to get the paper, and there she was, digging in and scraping away the sod and dirt, her shell as big as a dinner plate, and a pile of mud on her like a top hat!,” he emailed. “And in the middle of my suburban lawn, just inches away from my driveway!”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I’m finally finding monarch eggs laid by the offspring of the migrants. ( I’ve been raising monarchs for more than 30 years.) Very few butterfly sightings, however. I only had eight of the migrant butterfly offspring to release, but this egg find is better news.” Barbara Van Diggelen, Park Ridge

A: I finally saw two on my wife’s flowers midweek last week, then dozens at Markham Prairie on Thursday, July 13.

BIG NUMBER

10: Number of fish species in 1974 in the Chicago Area Waterway System (CAWS) when the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District began monitoring fish populations. By 2016, there was 76, of those 59 species were found since 2000. Click here for more.

LAST WORD

“The August Perseid meteor shower is rich and steady, from early August through the peak. Plus, the Perseid meteors are colorful. And they frequently leave persistent trains. All of these factors make the Perseid shower perhaps the most beloved meteor shower for the Northern Hemisphere.”

Earthsky.org, on the Perseid shower, which began July 14 and should peak on Aug. 13.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, July 18: Chauncey Niziol, “The Science of Fishing,” Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

HUNTER SAFETY

July 25, 27 & 29: Elmhurst, (773) 562-4856

Aug. 10 & 12: Mundelein, (847) 918-6145

PERMITS

Through Thursday, July 20: Applications, second lottery, free dove permits

Tuesday, July 11-Aug. 18: Third lottery, firearm or muzzleloader deer permits

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Aug. 5 & 6: Introductory clinics, Shabbona Lake SP, rakcarlson@comcast.net (815)757-2949, click here for information and to register

