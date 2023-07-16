The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Child thrown from ride at Taste of Antioch is airlifted to hospital

The child reportedly was thrown from a ‘spin ride’ and was hospitalized in critical condition. The state labor department is investigating the incident.

By  Steve Zalusky | Daily Herald
   
Antioch officials shut down carnival rides at the Taste of Antioch festival Sunday after a 10-year-old child apparently was thrown from a ride. The child was airlifted to a hospital.

A 10-year-old child who was apparently thrown from a carnival ride during the Taste of Antioch festival was airlifted to a hospital Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident prompted village officials to shut down all rides at the Antioch Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event, which was scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officials did not provide information about the child’s condition or the nature of the injuries.

“This is an active investigation with the Illinois Department of Labor, who is responsible for ensuring safety of carnival rides, Antioch Police Department, and the Antioch Fire Department,” officials said in a written statement.

After consulting with the village administrator and the fire and police chiefs, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner used his executive authority to shut down the festival rides.

“The closure of the rides will ensure safety for our community and allow officials to review the safety of each ride,” the statement reads.

