Monday, July 17, 2023
Horoscope for Monday, July 17, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 10 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo. The new moon is in Cancer today.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The new moon makes this the perfect day to initiate family business or new programs at home. You might want to introduce a new routine? Enjoy schmoozing with others as well as checking out sports events and playful times with kids.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a chatty day, and you’re eager to exchange ideas with others. It’s also the perfect day to introduce new daily habits or routines. It’s a wonderful time to take up a new course of study or begin writing an important paper.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The new moon takes place in your Money House. This is the only time all year this occurs, and it means that it’s the perfect day for you to initiate new financial practices or check out a new job or draw up a budget.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is the only day all year when the new moon is in your sign. Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your image. (You never get a second chance to make a first impression.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

As this week begins, it’s a mixed bag happening. The sun is hiding in your chart, which encourages you to stay on the sidelines. Nevertheless, both Mercury and Venus are in your sign, sending you the opposite signal. They want you to socialize! It’s your call.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This might be the best day of the year for you to think of long-term goals and how to achieve your hopes and dreams for the future. This is also an excellent day to examine your friendships. Do you hang out with quality people? If you want friends, be friendly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today is the only day all year when the new moon takes place at the top of your chart. This is a great opportunity to examine the direction you’re going. Are you headed where you want to go? Do you know where you want to be in five years? Something to think about today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

What travel plans can you initiate that will enrich your life? Today is the perfect day to think about this. Likewise, what further education or training might help your job or help you do whatever you want to do? This new moon is the perfect time to ponder these questions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day to make important decisions about how to divide or share something. You will have a strong sense of what is fair to all parties. You will also be open to new approaches and new suggestions or ideas. This includes dealing with inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance disputes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is the only day all year when the new moon is opposite your sign. This means it’s an excellent day to think about ways to improve your closest relationships and partnerships. What can you do to make things better?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day to decide what you can do to improve your health, improve your job and improve your efficiency in general. You might also introduce changes to how you deal with a pet. It’s a good day for beginnings!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents can institute new regimes and new ways of dealing with their kids today because of the new moon. Likewise, new romance might blossom! Existing relationships might introduce a new way of doing things? Ideas?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Former German Chancellor and scientist Angela Merkel (1954) shares your birthday. You crave stability. You also have a passion for knowledge. It’s important to know that not moving forward with your life is the same as moving backward. Work hard and stay organized this year because hard work is necessary to maintain your lifestyle. Focus on your health.

