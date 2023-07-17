The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 17, 2023
Grandparents charged with murder in death of 5-year-old girl in Park Forest home

Klent Elwoods, 62, called officers to his home in the 300 block of Osage Street around 10:50 p.m. last Friday and “admitted to abusing” the girl and said she was unresponsive, police said in a statement.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

A Park Forest couple have been charged with first-degree murder after their 5-year-old granddaughter was found dead in their home, an apparent victim of child abuse, according to police.

The girl, Jada Moore, was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital and then airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where she died the next morning, police said. She had suffered recent and older injuries.

Elwoods and his wife, Lisa Jones, 57, both admitted to physically abusing Jada and were charged Sunday with first-degree murder. They are to appear in court Monday.

No other details were released.

