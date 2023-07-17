Emergency slide falls from United Airlines plane near O’Hare, lands in backyard

An emergency slide fell from a United Airlines plane landing at O’Hare International Airport Monday, landing in the backyard a home of a home but causing no injuries.

The Boeing 767 bound from Switzerland landed safely, but maintenance workers discovered the plane was missing an emergency evacuation slide, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The slide was found in a yard in the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue about 12:15 p.m.

Patrick Devitt told reporters the slide hit part of his house, damaging the roof, downspout and a window screen.

A United Airlines plane’s emergency chute is collected from the yard of a home near O’Hare International Airport. Provided by WGN-TV

Devitt said he was not home at the time, but his son and father-in-law were. He said he dragged it to the front yard and notified authorities.

The airline said the flight crew was not aware the chute had fallen until after they landed. The FAA said it was investigating the incident.

