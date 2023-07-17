The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 17, 2023
Debris from United flight is found in backyard of Northwest Side home

An United Airlines plane arriving at O’Hare Airport from Switzerland lost an emergency evacuation slide.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
United Airlines jets sit at gates at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Scott Olson/Getty Images file photo

Parts from an aircraft landing at O’Hare International Airport were found in a Chicago yard Monday, authorities said.

The United Airlines Boeing 767 arriving from Switzerland landed safely, but maintenance workers discovered the plane was missing an emergency evacuation slide, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The slide was found in a yard in the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue about 12:15 p.m. and the residents reported it, according to Chicago police.

No injuries were reported, and the FAA is investigating.

The Latest
White Sox
In a nutshell, here’s what’s wrong with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson
Anderson’s offensive struggles are the result of a high percentage of grounders, few barrels and an awful launch angle.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
The historic Princess Diana “black sheep” sweater is on display at the auction house Sotheby’s in London on Monday. The sweater is expected to fetch $50,000 to $80,000.
Celebrities
Princess Diana’s iconic sheep sweater set for September auction
The 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in the garment at a polo match in June 1981, soon after her engagement to Prince Charles.
By Associated Press
 
Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show on Feb. 9, 2023, in New York City.
Celebrities
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
Lohan, 37, gave birth to her son in Dubai, where she and her husband live. Her son’s exact birth date was not released.
By Associated Press
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls release the 2023-24 NBA preseason schedule, and it’s ‘Mile High’
Not only will the Bulls have a home-and-home two-game tilt with the champion Nuggets, but will also see the likes of a contender in Milwaukee.
By Joe Cowley
 
Graduation recruits salute the flag during a graduation ceremony for Chicago Police Department recruits on June 5.
Letters to the Editor
Cops deserve 12 weeks of paid parental leave, just like teachers
It is only fair to offer the same parental leave option for police officers at a time when it is difficult to recruit and retain them.
By Letters to the Editor
 