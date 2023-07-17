Debris from United flight is found in backyard of Northwest Side home
An United Airlines plane arriving at O’Hare Airport from Switzerland lost an emergency evacuation slide.
Parts from an aircraft landing at O’Hare International Airport were found in a Chicago yard Monday, authorities said.
The United Airlines Boeing 767 arriving from Switzerland landed safely, but maintenance workers discovered the plane was missing an emergency evacuation slide, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The slide was found in a yard in the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue about 12:15 p.m. and the residents reported it, according to Chicago police.
No injuries were reported, and the FAA is investigating.
Ex-Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli ‘misused confidential information,’ inspector general finds
‘Fighter for freedom’: Kamala Harris praises legacy of the Rev. Jesse Jackson at Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention
‘Cartel wife’ of Chicago cocaine kingpin gets 3 1/2 years for hiding hundreds of thousands of dollars from feds
The Latest
Anderson’s offensive struggles are the result of a high percentage of grounders, few barrels and an awful launch angle.
The 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in the garment at a polo match in June 1981, soon after her engagement to Prince Charles.
Lohan, 37, gave birth to her son in Dubai, where she and her husband live. Her son’s exact birth date was not released.
Not only will the Bulls have a home-and-home two-game tilt with the champion Nuggets, but will also see the likes of a contender in Milwaukee.
It is only fair to offer the same parental leave option for police officers at a time when it is difficult to recruit and retain them.