Debris from United flight is found in backyard of Northwest Side home

Parts from an aircraft landing at O’Hare International Airport were found in a Chicago yard Monday, authorities said.

The United Airlines Boeing 767 arriving from Switzerland landed safely, but maintenance workers discovered the plane was missing an emergency evacuation slide, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The slide was found in a yard in the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue about 12:15 p.m. and the residents reported it, according to Chicago police.

No injuries were reported, and the FAA is investigating.

