The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely, playful day for you! It’s an excellent day for dates, luncheons, meeting friends for coffee or the gang at Happy Hour. In particular, you will enjoy playful activities with kids and sports. Anything to do with the arts, musical performances, movies or the theater will delight.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to entertain at home. In particular, any kind of group gathering will go well because people are upbeat and in a friendly mood. Meetings for a specific purpose, or just for fun, will be successful. Friends might help with home repairs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you write, sell, edit, market, teach or act, you’ll be successful because your ability to communicate is tops. Ditto if you drive for a living. This is a great day for a short trip. Conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors will be enjoyable.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business and commerce are favored because the moon is in your Money House dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. You’re willing to take a chance because you feel lucky. Plus, you’re not afraid to think big. The gods are with you today!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel benevolent and generous to those around you. You find it easy to ignore nasty little details that might annoy you on other days because today, you feel forgiving. This is a very positive day for you! You will enjoy opportunities to teach or share your ideas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are tuned into your spiritual side or your inner child, which is why you feel warm and benevolent to others. Nevertheless, you will also enjoy any opportunity to relax in solitude with pleasant surroundings because privacy will please you today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a marvelous day to deal with friends and particularly, groups, clubs and organizations because your ability to network with others is tops. Not only will you enjoy interacting with others, you might persuade people to accept your way of thinking.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you look so successful to others, people are willing to follow you or ask your advice. Meanwhile, you will enjoy excellent interactions with people in authority — bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. This is a good day to ask for what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you’re hungry for knowledge, which is why you will enjoy taking a course or learning something new. If you become involved in discussions about religion, philosophy or other intellectual subjects, this will please you because, basically, you want to expand your world through knowing more.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day for discussions about how to share or divide something like an inheritance, for example. This is because people will be fair-minded and generous, which is an ideal approach for all parties involved. You might also benefit from the wealth and resources of others today, perhaps your partner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with partners and close friends will go well today because you feel positive and upbeat, and so do they. People are eager to help each other, which also promotes a positive exchange between you and others, even members of the general public. This is a good day to discuss agreements and partnerships.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Work-related travel is likely. If you don’t physically travel, you might expand your world in some other way, for example, by acquiring new knowledge or learning something new from your work. Joy with a pet is likely. Your health will also feel vigorous and strong.

If Your Birthday Is Today

British business magnate Richard Branson (1950) shares your birthday. You are expressive and emotive, qualities that draw people to you. You have amazing confidence and limitless energy. You think outside of the box and choose your own path. Stay flexible because change is on its way. Let go of what impedes your progress. Be able to act fast. Trust your intuition.

Next Up In Entertainment
Princess Diana’s iconic sheep sweater set for September auction
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
Beyoncé at Soldier Field: Bag policy, transit options, tickets
Austin Pendleton exits Steppenwolf’s ‘No Man’s Land’
New life for stalled renovation of landmark Congress Theater
Conspiracies are true in hilarious sci-fi satire ‘They Cloned Tyrone’
The Latest
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki comforts Mike Tauchman after he lines out to end the eight inning against the Washington Nationals Wrigley Field on July 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Nationals defeated the Cubs 7-5.
Cubs
Comeback eludes Cubs, who sink to 8 1⁄2 games back in NL Central with loss to Nationals
The Cubs have lost three of their first four games out of the All-Star break.
By Maddie Lee
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot, wounded in Brighton Park
The boy was in the 4600 block of South Albany Avenue when he was shot in the shin, police said. He’s hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AR_230719440.jpg
Suburban Chicago
10-year-old boy thrown from ride at Taste of Antioch suffered injuries to jaw, face and leg
The boy, who was thrown from a carnival ride Sunday, is expected to survive. The family has raised more than $22,000 from a GoFundMe set up to help with expenses.
By Doug T. Graham | Daily Herald
 
Turkey_Russia_Ukraine_War_Grain_Deal.jpg
Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger
The suspension of the deal sent wheat prices up about 3% in Chicago trading, to $6.81 a bushel, which is still about half what they were at last year’s peak.
By Associated Press
 
Russia_Ukraine__1_.jpg
Ukraine
Key Russian bridge to Crimea is struck again as Putin vows response to attack that killed 2
The strike was carried out by two Ukrainian maritime drones, Russian authorities said. Ukraine was coy about taking responsibility, saying it would reveal details on how the action was carried out after Kyiv won the war.
By Associated Press
 