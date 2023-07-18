The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Since convicted former ComEd CEO can’t follow the law, she shouldn’t be practicing it

Anne Pramaggiore, convicted with three others in May for bribery in the ComEd 4 trial, nevertheless claims she did nothing wrong.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Since convicted former ComEd CEO can’t follow the law, she shouldn’t be practicing it
Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore heads into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

If you’re a high-profile figure with a law license and you’ve been convicted with a crime, there’s an extremely high chance that you’ll be disciplined professionally.

Rod Blagojevich was officially disbarred in 2020 after then-President Donald Trump commuted the former governor’s 14-year sentence following his conviction for various “pay-to-play” schemes, including an attempt to sell Barack Obama’s vacant U.S. Senate seat.

Last year, the Illinois Supreme Court indefinitely suspended the law license of former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) following his tax fraud conviction. Daley Thompson is now fighting to get his law license back.

Now former Commonwealth Edison CEO and felon, Anne Pramaggiore, has also jumped on that train, embarking on a quest challenging the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission’s petition to have her law license suspended.

Editorial

Editorial

Pramaggiore, in arguing to keep her law license, maintained in a recent filing with the Illinois Supreme Court that she did nothing wrong, WBEZ’s Dave McKinney reported.

Never mind that conviction back in May, when she and three co-defendants were found guilty on all counts of bribing former House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for his support of legislation that would benefit ComEd.

Pramaggiore, who appealed her conviction a few days back, didn’t endear any jurors with her testimony, and that point is equally damning. As juror Amanda Schnitker Sayers put it, taking the stand “did not do her well.” 

Related

Pramaggiore has a right to defend herself against any sanctions, as former Gov. Pat Quinn told McKinney. But Quinn is also spot-on when he said Pramaggiore seems to be “thumbing her nose” at the criminal justice system in her fight to practice law. 

Breaking the law is bad enough. Being found guilty in a political corruption case that corrodes public trust, is especially egregious.

A bribery charge was dismissed against ComEd on Monday, but the utility giant has paid a $200 million fine for its role in the long-running bribery scheme and has cooperated with the federal investigators as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Pramaggiore, for her part, “violated the Rules of Professional Conduct” and that “conduct involves moral turpitude or which reflects adversely upon her fitness to practice law,” the disciplinary commission wrote in a filing.

If you can’t follow the law, you really shouldn’t be practicing it.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
More than 500 new residences are planned for the Cabrini area
Bring electric vehicle manufacturing to Illinois to help spark our economy
‘Snoopy’ sculpture heads from Thompson Center to the Art Institute
Anti-abortion senator puts nation’s military preparedness at risk
Where’s the leaf? Chicago region needs more trees to help environment, improve lives
Don’t delay Trump’s trial for alleged mishandling of classified documents
The Latest
The George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 2650 S California Ave in Little Village, Monday, May 9, 2022.
Politics
Illinois Supreme Court to rule today on whether Illinois will become first state in nation to abolish cash bail
The ruling comes six months after the justices halted the Pretrial Fairness Act from going into effect on Jan. 1 while it considered legal challenges.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Northwestern University quarterback Kain Colter works out in practice in Evanston in 2011.
Other Views
Northwestern’s Black athletes have a history of fighting for change
Black athletes long have been involved in battles beyond the athletic field.
By Jeffrey Sterling and Lauren G. Lowery
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m closer to son’s ex-wife than I am to his current wife
Man’s mom has stayed in close touch with the woman he divorced but regrets that she barely knows the busy woman he married next.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Clybourn___Larrabee___NNUP_Community_Meeting_3___2023_06_26.jpeg
Editorials
More than 500 new residences are planned for the Cabrini area
New housing in this area is welcome, but it continues to be a civic embarrassment and an injustice to former CHA residents that it’s taken so long for it to happen.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Jesus Jimenez — a migrant who recently came to Chicago — sits in his tent near the 12th District police station.
Immigration
A day with Chicago migrants and the people trying to help them
As of last week, more than 770 people were staying in police stations in Chicago and three dozen at O’Hare, waiting for a spot in shelters already housing more than 5,260 people.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZMariah Woelfel, and 2 more
 