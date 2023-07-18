The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Toddler dies after fall from Douglas high-rise

Officials said she fell Tuesday from the ninth floor of a building in the 500 block of East 33rd Place.

A toddler died Tuesday morning after falling from the balcony of a high-rise building in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:45 a.m., authorities received a report of a girl who had fallen from the ninth floor of a building in the 500 block of East 33rd Place, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

