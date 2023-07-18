The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Toddler in critical after falling from Douglas high-rise

Officials said she fell from the ninth floor of a building in the 500 block of East 33rd Place.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Toddler in critical after falling from Douglas high-rise
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A toddler was in critical condition Tuesday after falling from the balcony of a high rise building in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:45 a.m., authorities received a report of a girl who had fallen from the ninth floor of a building in the 500 block of East 33rd Place, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Next Up In News
Illinois set to be first state to end cash bail after state Supreme Court ruling
Illinois Democrats celebrate court decision ending cash bail: ‘Monumental change is possible’
What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois? In other states, narrower attempts have succeeded but debate goes on
Will my Fresca kill me?
Federal judge gives probation sentence to woman who ran West Side fetish business
No immigrant victims have come forward in probe of alleged Chicago cop sexual misconduct, civilian oversight chief says
The Latest
merlin_96053526.jpg
Politics
Illinois Democrats celebrate court decision ending cash bail: ‘Monumental change is possible’
On the other side, Senate Republican Leader John Curran, R-Downers Grove, said the ruling warrants a special session to address key concerns before bail is due to be eliminated in September.
By Tina Sfondeles and Mitchell Armentrout
 
POLICEREFORM_022321_11.jpg
Crime
What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois? In other states, narrower attempts have succeeded but debate goes on
Illinois is poised to become the first state to eliminate cash bail. Other states have tried limited versions of what Illinois is about to do, making it difficult to know exactly what to expect.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Fresca in a shopping cart at a grocery store.
Columnists
Will my Fresca kill me?
Assessing risk v. reward in a world of constant dangers.
By Neil Steinberg
 
_Nesbitt.jpeg
News
Federal judge gives probation sentence to woman who ran West Side fetish business
When Jessica Nesbitt was first charged in summer 2019, her attorneys insisted her business was legal and that she paid her taxes. “Fetish-based eroticism is not unlawful,” defense attorney Barry Sheppard said.
By Jon Seidel
 
Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten reacts during a press conference at COPA’s headquarters in the West Town neighborhood, where she provided an update about the ongoing investigation of Chicago police officers who allegedly had sexual misconduct with asylum seekers who were temporarily staying in the 10th District Ogden police station, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Crime
No immigrant victims have come forward in probe of alleged Chicago cop sexual misconduct, civilian oversight chief says
Andrea Kersten said “an unprecedented amount of media attention and public scrutiny” prompted her to take the unusual step of briefing the media on the investigation.
By Tom Schuba
 