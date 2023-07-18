Toddler in critical after falling from Douglas high-rise

A toddler was in critical condition Tuesday after falling from the balcony of a high rise building in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.
About 11:45 a.m., authorities received a report of a girl who had fallen from the ninth floor of a building in the 500 block of East 33rd Place, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, officials said.
No other information was immediately available.
