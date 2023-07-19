The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Suspect arrested in deaths of three relatives found shot in Morgan Park home last year

The three were found during a well-being check inside the home in the 11300 block of South Green Street on April 5, 2022, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
merlin_105017410.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where 3 people were found shot to death inside a home in the 11300 block of South Green Street, in the Morgan Park neighborhood, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A suspect has been arrested in the deaths of a Catholic school worker, her brother and 81-year-old mother who were found shot inside their Morgan Park home last year. 

No charges have been announced but police say DNA evidence links the suspect to the case.

Officers conducting a well-being check found the bodies of Thomas Ann Riley, 64, her mother Arteria Riley, 81, and her brother Ruben Riley, 61, in their home in the 11300 block of South Green Street on April 5, 2022.

Police said the motive for the killings was unclear, and neighbors spoke of being heartsick over the loss of the longtime Morgan Park residents.

Arteria Riley was a retired postal worker and widower who raised her family at the home, according to neighbors. She was an avid bowler who was in a league and traveled for competitions before losing her sight, they said.

“They are the kind of people who would give you the shirt off their backs,” one neighbor said. “I have no idea why they would meet such a violent end. I am heartsick.”

Thomas Ann Riley worked as a secretary and finance manager for the last seven years at Saint Philip Neri School. When she didn’t show up for work that week, people became concerned.

Neighbors said they had not heard any gunshots. Several retired law enforcement officers live on the block.

“I just hope they catch whoever did this,” said one of the retired officers, a former Chicago cop.

