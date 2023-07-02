Cubs-Guardians game at Wrigley Field delayed by rain again

For the second straight day, rain will delay the start of the Cubs taking on the Cleveland Guardians by over two and a half hours.
The Cubs announced Sunday morning that the rubber match of this weekend’s three-game set has been moved from 1:20 p.m., back to 4:05 p.m. due to a forecast of continued rain and inclement weather.
This comes after Saturday’s game was delayed by rain for almost three hours, moving a 6:15 p.m. start to 9:00 p.m. The final out of a 6-0 Cubs loss to the Guardians came shortly before midnight Saturday night.
