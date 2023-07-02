The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Cubs-Guardians game at Wrigley Field delayed by rain again

Start time pushed to 4:05 p.m. because of latest forecast

By  James Fegan
   
Guardians_Cubs_Baseball.jpg

Grace and Nate Stevens from Barrington take a selfie during a weather delay before the Guardians-Cubs game Saturday,

AP

For the second straight day, rain will delay the start of the Cubs taking on the Cleveland Guardians by over two and a half hours. 

The Cubs announced Sunday morning that the rubber match of this weekend’s three-game set has been moved from 1:20 p.m., back to 4:05 p.m. due to a forecast of continued rain and inclement weather. 

This comes after Saturday’s game was delayed by rain for almost three hours, moving a 6:15 p.m. start to 9:00 p.m. The final out of a 6-0 Cubs loss to the Guardians came shortly before midnight Saturday night. 

