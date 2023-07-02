The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Sports Cubs MLB

Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman reveals he an All-Star

MLB expected to release full list of pitchers and reserves at 4:30 p.m. Chicago time Sunday.

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman reveals he an All-Star
GettyImages_1500418718.jpg

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is 9-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.

Getty Images

With full All-Star rosters scheduled to be announced Sunday afternoon, the Cubs are expected to be well-represented, especially with the dominant pairing of Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele at the top of their rotation.

Stroman in particular, is already preparing for his second career trip. The 32-year-old right-hander tweeted: “All-Star. Thankful and grateful always!” Sunday afternoon, ahead of MLB’s planned show releasing the news.

“It’s a great honor to have that validation amongst your peers,” Stroman said after his start Saturday night. “I think Justin Steele is extremely worthy. I think Nico Hoerner is worthy. I think Dansby Swanson is worthy. Probably Adbert Alzolay and [Mark] Leiter [Jr.] in the bullpen as well have been incredible. I would love to see a couple of guys get in there.”

Even after hard luck night Saturday where a pair of two-out rallies and two inherited runners scoring left him with five-earned runs in 5 2/3 innings, Stroman is fourth in the National League with a 2.76 ERA and third in innings pitched. By that combination, Baseball Reference’s win above replacement metric views Stroman as the most valuable pitcher in the MLB in this year’s first half, even ahead of Steele; MLB’s current ERA leader

“He’s been consistent and solid,” said manager Davis Ross. “We talk about him and Steele in the same breath.”

Speaking postgame Saturday night, Stroman said he was undecided on if he would pitch in the All-Star Game if asked, acknowledging that the break is crucial for him to prepare for a strong second half.

Even if Stroman does not wind up showing his abilities against the league’s best hitters on a national stage, his first half stands as a bit of a throwback. Stroman’s velocity does not sit in the high-90s nor does he rank among the league’s strikeout leaders. But his sinker-led mix piles up weak grounders and allows him to soak up innings among the league’s best.

“His sinker is a unicorn,” said catcher Tucker Barnhart. “There’s room for pitches that are that good.”

Next Up In Sports
NASCAR Xfinity Series race called with Chicago under flash flood warning
Disappointed fans go with the flow as record rainfall dampens mood for Chicago’s NASCAR weekend
White Sox place Michael Kopech on IL, purchase contract of reliever Bryan Shaw
Cubs update: Sunday game vs. Guardians at Wrigley Field delayed again
Taylor Hall motivated to prove with Blackhawks his stardom hasn’t faded
Offense takes night off in Cubs’ 6-0 loss to Guardians
The Latest
Ciaran Burns of Ireland peers under a fence at Michigan and Jackson to watch the NASCAR Chicago race.
NASCAR In Chicago
Thinking about a last-minute visit to NASCAR Chicago? Here are 5 great spots to see the race without a ticket
There are several places along the perimeter of the track where fans got a good taste of the racing spectacle without going inside.
By Dave Newbart
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Death of person found inside West Ridge home ruled a homicide
A female died from multiple injuries stemming from assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Jeep drives through flood water on the Edens Expressway July 2, 2023.
Weather
Record-setting rainfall, flooding halt Blue, Pink Line trains; over 7,000 without power
Just after noon, O’Hare Airport had recorded 2.27 inches of rain, breaking Chicago’s previous record for July 2 of 2.06 inches set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service.
By Mohammad Samra
 
People walk to find shelter under the Paddock Club at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Chicago.
NASCAR In Chicago
Disappointed fans go with the flow as record rainfall dampens mood for Chicago’s NASCAR weekend
Race fans fled for shelter in garages and coffee shops as it rained buckets on the Chicago Street Race course — and they held out hope that the engines could still be fired up again later in the day.
By David Stuett and Ambar Colón
 
Michael Kopech landed on the injured list Sunday. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox place Michael Kopech on IL, purchase contract of reliever Bryan Shaw
Infielder Romy Gonzalez transferred from 10-day to 60-day IL
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 