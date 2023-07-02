The early-round winners and losers in NBA free agency

Executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas wasn’t the only one preaching continuity when the Bulls’ season ended in Miami in April.

Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine was right in step with Karnisovas, promising that another year working with forward DeMar DeRozan would leave opponents gasping for air.

“It’s just that we’re really close to having one of those offenses that’s unstoppable,’’ LaVine said. “When we’re both on, it shows. We’re able to take over games. But we just need to do a little bit more and figure out how to get that to a little more winning.

‘‘I think that’s the thing that we were both a little bit frustrated about: How can we both play off each other better?’’

Adding another outside shooter to take some pressure off their dynamic duo would help, and that’s why the Bulls wasted little time when the free-agency bell sounded Friday, agreeing on a three-year deal with former Bucks sniper Jevon Carter.

Was it a big win for the organization?

If it was checkers, yes. Unfortunately for the Bulls, there’s a good portion of NBA front offices that are playing chess.

NOTE: A source confirmed that the Bulls have applied to the league for a disabled-player exception worth $10.2 million in the wake of the Lonzo Ball knee injury.

Ball, who had a third surgery in just over a year, already was expected to miss the 2023-24 season.

FREE-AGENCY WINNERS

Pat Riley

The Heat executive remains the “Teflon Don,’’ always a step ahead and hard to bring down. After watching the Heat fall short in the NBA Finals against the Nuggets, Miami has cleared the decks to land Trail Blazers All-NBA guard Damian Lillard. There’s still work to do on that front, but teaming up Lillard with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would make Riley’s crew the favorite to come out of the East. So while Karnisovas hopes that Chicago eventually becomes a hot destination spot, Miami is the hot destination spot.

Cavaliers

Up-and-coming has arrived. Cleveland continued building one of the best all-around rosters in the league by adding some outside shooting to go along with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Forward Georges Niang and former Bull Max Strus were brought in to help the Cavs take yet another step toward contender status.

Lakers

While the Bulls seem to operate close to the salary cap, the Lakers seem to treat the cap like a line they have no problem coloring outside of. Way outside. Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes were added for depth, while they retained Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Those are a lot of workable pieces for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to take advantage of.

Fred VanVleet

The undrafted veteran point guard cashed in on Day 1 of free agency, agreeing on a three-year, $130 million max contract with the Rockets. Along with coach Ime Udoka, VanVleet will help raise the young – but very talented – Rockets in hopes of pushing for a playoff spot as soon as this season.

FREE-AGENCY LOSERS

Trail Blazers

“Dame Time’’ has run out, with Lillard finally requesting a trade out of Portland. The Blazers likely will get a haul back for the guard, but not enough when it comes to one of the premier scorers in the league during the last decade.

Luka Doncic

The Mavericks had little choice but to run it back with Kyrie Irving, but that means running it back with a duo that went 5-11 when Doncic and Irving both played last season. Doncic is signed through the 2026-27 season, but could he be the next big-name player to request a trade?

76ers

James Harden is trying to hold an NBA team hostage again, and the Sixers lost key role players Shake Milton, Jalen McDaniels and Niang. They did add former Bull Patrick Beverley, but the Harden trade situation could get ugly as the market dries up.