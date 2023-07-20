The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Horoscope for Thursday, July 20, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Expect challenges at work or with whatever task you set for yourself. Keep your head down and your powder dry. Stay focused on your tasks and don’t let issues get you down, especially related to bosses or older people who seem to know more.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a tough day for romance. It’s also a tough day for social activities and sports because rules, regulations and certain people seem to make things hard for you. Don’t push the river. You can’t change what you can’t change. Keep a low profile and be patient.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Family relationships might be strained, especially with parents or older family members. This is because whatever you want to do, your efforts seem to be thwarted. This is not the day to ask for permission or approval. All you will get is, “Talk to the hand.”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It might be difficult to navigate and do what you want, especially if you’re taking a short trip, or studying or driving around for errands or appointments. It’s as if life is just hard for you today. The world is not cooperating. Definitely steer clear of controversial subjects and arguments.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Financial matters look bleak. You might feel broke. (Why is there so much month left at the end of the money?) You might also feel discouraged about something that you own or your wealth or your assets. Things aren’t going your way today. (Relax. This is a temporary dark cloud on your horizon.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are discouraging today. You might even feel belittled or diminished for some reason — perhaps ignored. Do not take this personally. Everyone feels a bit like this today in varying degrees because it’s a tough day. It’s that simple.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You like harmony in your environment. You don’t like to rock the boat. Just accept the fact that today people in authority, along with rules and regulations, seem to create a situation where life feels difficult. Turn to a friend for support because you will get it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with a group or perhaps an individual friend are very frustrating today. You might feel disappointed, even betrayed. You will certainly feel that you cannot express yourself to be understood. Likewise, some kind of competitive sports or athletics might also discourage you. Courage!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a poor day to deal with authority figures — bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. Definitely, do not ask for permission or approval. Postpone this request for another day. Dealings with authority figures will be challenging — and discouraging.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a challenging day for travel, higher education, legal matters and anything to do with medicine because authority figures or rules and regulations will seem to get in the way. Naturally, you will feel frustrated. Postpone as much as possible for another day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a tricky day for finances, banking situations and anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt or inheritances. Your plans in these areas might suddenly change. Something could fall through. The rules of agreement might not work out. Double check everything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Relations with partners and close friends are difficult today, which is why you need to keep a low profile. Make no demands. Assume nothing. If things go wrong, don’t get your belly in a rash. And don’t overreact. This problem is temporary.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sandra Oh (1971) shares your birthday today. You thrive on movement, change and activity. (Your friends love hearing about your exploits.) But it’s also important to appreciate contentment. This year is about learning and teaching. Explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

