Beyoncé: Renaissance tour fashion an inspiration for concertgoers’ style
Whether you are thrift shopping or making your own outfit, here are Beyoncé looks to inspire you for the Renaissance World Tour.
Since the Renaissance Tour touched down in America, people have been seriously preparing to show Beyoncé a whole lot of appreciation for her music — and her incomparable concert wardrobe.
Fans have learned from the European leg of her tour about what she wants from her audience. Specifically, on TikTok, there are those “Energy” rehearsals of crowds practicing to stay quiet when Beyoncé sings, “Look around everybody on mute.”
And thanks to Beyoncé giving the world a peek at her Renaissance outfits, fans have plenty of inspiration for their own concert looks.
So whether you’re scouring thrift shops or making your own outfit, here are some of Beyoncé’s concert looks:
And here is one more look from Blue Ivy:
The Latest
The former Bears center, who hasn’t appeared on a Chicago outlet since being fired at CHGO Sports for grabbing the neck of a colleague, will be back this season.
Unconventional models not only expand the realm of “normal.” They’re good advertising.
“If you know baseball, you can see that you go to a team like that you’re going to do good and look good,” Sox reliever Joe Kelly said.
Barkley’s words show him not just as a commentator or funny guy, but as someone who gets it, and is a clear ally of the LGBTQ community.
Brandon Sanders, of West Ridge, has only been charged with one of the murders as detectives scrutinize his background, which includes an arrest in Montana for allegedly pushing his wife into sex work.