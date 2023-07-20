The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Beyoncé: Renaissance tour fashion an inspiration for concertgoers’ style

Whether you are thrift shopping or making your own outfit, here are Beyoncé looks to inspire you for the Renaissance World Tour.

By  Ismael Perez
   
Beyoncé accepts the best dance/electronic music album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the Grammy Awards in February. The fashion icon recently shared some photos of her Renaissance wardrobe on Instagram.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since the Renaissance Tour touched down in America, people have been seriously preparing to show Beyoncé a whole lot of appreciation for her music — and her incomparable concert wardrobe.

Fans have learned from the European leg of her tour about what she wants from her audience. Specifically, on TikTok, there are those “Energy” rehearsals of crowds practicing to stay quiet when Beyoncé sings, “Look around everybody on mute.”

And thanks to Beyoncé giving the world a peek at her Renaissance outfits, fans have plenty of inspiration for their own concert looks.

So whether you’re scouring thrift shops or making your own outfit, here are some of Beyoncé’s concert looks:

And here is one more look from Blue Ivy:

