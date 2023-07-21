Horoscope for Friday, July 21, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully, because despite your energy to work (and this is a good day to boost your earnings), power struggles with someone — perhaps a boss or someone in authority — might prove to be nasty. You don’t need this.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a tricky day. In one way, it’s a lovely day to socialize and to enjoy playful times with kids as well as sports events. Nevertheless, this is also the classic day for power struggles, and in some cases, arguments. It is definitely a mixed bag. Therefore, choose your words and your timing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have a lot of energy to make home improvements. However, you might also want to coerce family members to see things your way. Meanwhile, back at the bank, power struggles about money or possessions might take place. As Shakespeare said, “Harp not on that string.”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The sun in your sign is opposite Pluto, which is likely to promote power struggles or ego battles with partners and close friends. You will feel like you have something at stake and you have to defend yourself. Your verbal skills are aggressive and to the point, which is why you will be convincing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might have some financial ideas because you feel confident, even ambitious about what you want to achieve. This same strong energy might apply to your desire to buy something. Possibly, someone behind the scenes will object to your actions. If so, this could be tricky.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is lined up with Mars in your sign, which can make you pretty aggressive when dealing with others. You won’t hesitate to go after what you want. Meanwhile, you might encounter some kind of opposition with a friend or a member of a group. Quite likely, they will listen to you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Show respect to parents, bosses, teachers and the police because your encounters with authority figures could quickly become intense and even nasty. Avoid places with high crime rates. Avoid power struggles with others. Take a backseat today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Heated arguments about politics, religion or racial issues might take place today, which is why it will behoove you to avoid controversial subjects. In fact, this is the classic day for breakdowns in relationships as well as breakdowns in machinery and equipment. Definitely stressful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Financial power struggles might take place today. Or perhaps these disputes will concern arguments over who owns what or who is responsible for what. Meanwhile, you are quite willful because your ambition is aroused. In particular, you will have strong opinions about your job, your work and work-related travel.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be tolerant and patient when dealing with partners and close friends today to avoid power struggles and confrontations. In fact, lively discussions that might be sports-related or related to a social occasion can take place. You’re also very interested in the possibility of travel or going somewhere.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Work-related power struggles might take place today because people are sensitive, defensive, in addition to which this is the classic day for machinery breakdowns and snafus. However, assistance from a third-party might be forthcoming. Ask for help — you might get it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents need to be patient with their kids today. Avoid hissy fits and meltdowns. Likewise, be patient with partners and close friends because any kind of disharmony affects everyone involved like a line of dominoes. Anger serves no purpose other than to make yourself miserable.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Betty Gilpin (1986) shares your birthday. You are dynamic, restless, motivated and energetic! You are also innovative, and quick to size up a situation. You move fast and you aim high. This year you will receive acknowledgment for past efforts. You might win an award, publish a book, get a promotion, start a business. Bravo!

