Horoscope for Saturday, July 22, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 8:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Think twice before making decisions because you’re impulsive, and today there’s an element of confusion or indecision present. Therefore, if you make a quick decision without thinking about it carefully, you could have regrets later. Forewarned is forearmed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents must be vigilant with their kids, especially with water hazards, poisons or contaminated food. Keep your eyes open and know where they are. This is a poor day for romantic decisions. In fact, because Venus is now retrograde, it will be wise to postpone romantic decisions until September.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your home routine will change suddenly. Something unexpected might happen, possibly the breakdown of a small appliance or surprise company at your door. The thing to know is that there is an element of confusion, perhaps even deceit dealing with family members or authority figures. Be careful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might spend time daydreaming. You might also feel confused about something or even deceived or misled. Meanwhile, do be aware that this is a mildly accident-prone day. Give yourself extra time for whatever you’re doing, including commuting or travel because delays are likely.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fuzzy day for financial matters. It’s a poor day to make an important financial decision. Likewise, if shopping, keep your receipts (and the box). You are prone to impulse shopping and spontaneous purchases today, especially ones that are elegant and luxurious!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is dancing with unpredictable Uranus and opposite fuzzy Neptune. This means that you feel restless and impulsive; and yet, at the same time, you might be confused, especially in your dealings and conversations with partners and close friends. Slow down.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re happy to play things low-key and stay behind the scenes today. Nevertheless, you might feel jumpy and restless. Do not believe everything you hear. In fact, if you suspect something fishy is going on, it is. Enjoy socializing with younger, artistic people.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful in discussions with others today, especially friends and groups because someone might be fast and loose with the truth. If this is the case, you are hard to fool. You can tell if someone is lying because you see the subtext of everything around you. Still, a close friend or partner might surprise you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Don’t volunteer for anything today and be cautious when dealing with parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police — any authority figure. For starters, they might do something out of the blue that catches you off guard. (“Busted!”) There’s also an element of confusion, even deceit. (Yikes.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you want to do something different because you feel the need for change. Ideally, you would like to travel. Certainly, discussions with people who are different or from another culture will intrigue you. Be aware that travel plans might suddenly change. Don’t fall for everything you hear.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be cautious when dealing with shared property, taxes, debt and anything to do with the wealth and resources of your partner (or anyone else). This is because something unexpected (and sudden), might occur and could be confusing. Things might not be as they appear. Be careful.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will have to compromise and be accommodating when dealing with others today. Keep your eyes open because something unexpected or unusual might occur. If you try to get to the bottom of something, you might be deflected. Someone might be hiding something.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer Selena Gomez (1992) shares your birthday. You are action-oriented. You want to make things happen; you want to get things done. You value independence and self-sufficiency. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and possessions that are holding you back.

