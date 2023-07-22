Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: Day 2 PHOTOS

The Pitchfork Music festival came to an abrupt pause early Saturday afternoon as stormy clouds loomed in the distance near Union Park despite sunny skies. But after about 45 minutes or so, the festival resumed only to be halted once again at 4:15 p.m.

Here’s a look at some of the sights at Pitchfork 2023, Day 2:

Black Belt Eagle Scout performs during her set at Pitchfork on Saturday afternoon. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

A screen displays a weather delay message at the Green Stage at Pitchfork on Saturday afternoon. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Deeper singer and guitarist Nic Gohl sings during his band’s Green Stage set at Pitchfork. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The crowd gathers at the Green Stage at Pitchfork for a Saturday afternoon set by Deeper. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

