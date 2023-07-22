Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: Day 2 PHOTOS
A brief weather delay early in the afternoon couldn’t dampen spirits of festivalgoers in Union Park, eager to take in sets by Deeper, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Vagabon, Snail Mai, headliners Big Thief and more.
The Pitchfork Music festival came to an abrupt pause early Saturday afternoon as stormy clouds loomed in the distance near Union Park despite sunny skies. But after about 45 minutes or so, the festival resumed only to be halted once again at 4:15 p.m.
Here’s a look at some of the sights at Pitchfork 2023, Day 2:
