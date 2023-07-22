The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Pitchfork Music Festival Entertainment and Culture Music

Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: Day 2 PHOTOS

A brief weather delay early in the afternoon couldn’t dampen spirits of festivalgoers in Union Park, eager to take in sets by Deeper, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Vagabon, Snail Mai, headliners Big Thief and more.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Katherine Paul, who plays by the name Black Belt Eagle Scout, sings at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday

Katherine Paul, who performs as Black Belt Eagle Scout, sings at the Blue Stage on Day 2 of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The Pitchfork Music festival came to an abrupt pause early Saturday afternoon as stormy clouds loomed in the distance near Union Park despite sunny skies. But after about 45 minutes or so, the festival resumed only to be halted once again at 4:15 p.m.

Here’s a look at some of the sights at Pitchfork 2023, Day 2:

Black Belt Eagle Scout performs during her set at Pitchfork on Saturday afternoon.

Black Belt Eagle Scout performs during her set at Pitchfork on Saturday afternoon.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

A screen displays a weather delay message at the Green Stage at Pitchfork on Saturday afternoon.

A screen displays a weather delay message at the Green Stage at Pitchfork on Saturday afternoon.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Deeper singer and guitarist Nic Gohl sings during his band's Green Stage set at Pitchfork.

Deeper singer and guitarist Nic Gohl sings during his band’s Green Stage set at Pitchfork.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The crowd gathers at the Green Stage at Pitchfork for a Saturday afternoon set by Deeper.

The crowd gathers at the Green Stage at Pitchfork for a Saturday afternoon set by Deeper.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Deeper guitarist Mike Clawson plays at the Green Stage at Pitchfork.

Deeper guitarist Mike Clawson plays at the Green Stage at Pitchfork.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

