Chicago outdoors: Fly-dumping fines, velvet buck, William Carlos Williams, L. Mich. fish species

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Bill Peak sent photos of an apparent deer family—buck, doe, fawn— with the buck in velvet in northwest Indiana. That’s the first velvet buck a reader sent this summer.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I continue to be amazed at the variety of fish in Lake Michigan per your story [on July 12] about a steelhead catch. I grew up thinking all we had was perch. What are the different kinds of fish in Lake Michigan?” Jan Pasek

A: The Great Lakes Fisheries Commission cites 139 native species in the Great Lakes. On the Chicago lakefront, beside yellow perch, the common native species include largemouth and smallmouth bass, walleye, northern pike, lake trout, gizzard shad and many panfish. Common non-native or invasive species include Chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead, brown trout and round gobies.

BIG NUMBER

$750: Increase in maximum fine for fly dumping (plus related cleanup costs) in the Forest Preserves of Cook County. The increase takes effect Aug. 1.

LAST WORD

“When over the flowery, sharp pasture’s

edge, unseen, the salt ocean

lifts its form—chicory and daisies

tied, released, seem hardly flowers alone

William Carlos Williams, first part of “Flowers by the Sea”

WILD TIMES

WATERFOWL BLIND DRAWS

Next Saturday, July 29: Most northern Illinois sites

July 29: Most Downstate sites, including the Illinois River sites

Detals are at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2023/6/16/23764022/waterfowl-blinds-idnr-announces-dates-draws-great-social-events

HUNTER SAFETY

July 25, 27 & 29: Elmhurst, (773) 562-4856

Aug. 10 & 12:Mundelein, (847) 918-6145

Aug. 26-27: Kankakee, 815-935-2700

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Aug. 5-6: Introductory clinics, Shabbona Lake SP, rakcarlson@comcast.net (815)757-2949, click here for information and to register

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Thursday, July 27: Remaining dove permits available over-the-counter

SALMON-A-RAMA

Today, July 23: Final day, Salmon-A-Rama, headquartered at Reefpoint Brew House parking lot, Racine, Wisconsin, salmon-a-rama.com