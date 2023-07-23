The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Chicago outdoors: Fly-dumping fines, velvet buck, William Carlos Williams, L. Mich. fish species

An increase on fly-dumping fines in Cook County, a velvet buck in northwest Indiana, a question on fish species on the lakefront and some fine lines from William Carlos Williams are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Fly-dumping fines, velvet buck, William Carlos Williams, L. Mich. fish species
A buck in velvet in northwest Indiana. Credit: Bill Peak

A buck in velvet in northwest Indiana.

Bill Peak

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Bill Peak sent photos of an apparent deer family—buck, doe, fawn— with the buck in velvet in northwest Indiana. That’s the first velvet buck a reader sent this summer.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I continue to be amazed at the variety of fish in Lake Michigan per your story [on July 12] about a steelhead catch. I grew up thinking all we had was perch. What are the different kinds of fish in Lake Michigan?” Jan Pasek

A: The Great Lakes Fisheries Commission cites 139 native species in the Great Lakes. On the Chicago lakefront, beside yellow perch, the common native species include largemouth and smallmouth bass, walleye, northern pike, lake trout, gizzard shad and many panfish. Common non-native or invasive species include Chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead, brown trout and round gobies.

BIG NUMBER

$750: Increase in maximum fine for fly dumping (plus related cleanup costs) in the Forest Preserves of Cook County. The increase takes effect Aug. 1.

LAST WORD

“When over the flowery, sharp pasture’s
edge, unseen, the salt ocean

lifts its form—chicory and daisies
tied, released, seem hardly flowers alone

William Carlos Williams, first part of “Flowers by the Sea”

WILD TIMES

WATERFOWL BLIND DRAWS

Next Saturday, July 29: Most northern Illinois sites

July 29: Most Downstate sites, including the Illinois River sites

Detals are at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2023/6/16/23764022/waterfowl-blinds-idnr-announces-dates-draws-great-social-events

HUNTER SAFETY

July 25, 27 & 29: Elmhurst, (773) 562-4856

Aug. 10 & 12:Mundelein, (847) 918-6145

Aug. 26-27: Kankakee, 815-935-2700

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Aug. 5-6: Introductory clinics, Shabbona Lake SP, rakcarlson@comcast.net (815)757-2949, click here for information and to register

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Thursday, July 27: Remaining dove permits available over-the-counter

SALMON-A-RAMA

Today, July 23: Final day, Salmon-A-Rama, headquartered at Reefpoint  Brew House parking lot, Racine, Wisconsin, salmon-a-rama.com

Next Up In Sports
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol choosing Eloy Jimenez ‘bats over his legs’
Sky announce two additions to coaching staff, including Proviso West alum Awvee Storey
Hall of Famer Fred McGriff recalls Cubs stint fondly but with tinge of regret
White Sox’ first 100 games don’t cut it for first-year manager Pedro Grifol
Cubs cleanup hitter Cody Bellinger keeps driving in the runs
To even get consideration from free agent-to-be Jewell Loyd, Sky have work to do
The Latest
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in Little Village
He was found facedown with a gunshot wound to the head in the 3000 block of West 21st Place.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
PORTENTRY_060723_14.jpg
Other Views
Don’t let the doors close on that small arts group in your Chicago neighborhood
When we lose small arts and culture organizations, theaters and music venues, we lose community assets. We lose platforms for local voices.
By Ellen Placey Wadey
 
merlin_109450171.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez insults Italian Americans. We need better from our leaders.
It’s another example of the divisive, unprofessional and total lack of quality representation that is eroding our political environment.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We can’t afford our share of big baby shower that son-in-law’s parents want
The pregnant woman’s family, used to simpler affairs at home, is asked to contribute half the cost of a grand affair
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, July 23, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 