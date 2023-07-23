Chicago outdoors: Fly-dumping fines, velvet buck, William Carlos Williams, L. Mich. fish species
An increase on fly-dumping fines in Cook County, a velvet buck in northwest Indiana, a question on fish species on the lakefront and some fine lines from William Carlos Williams are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED
Bill Peak sent photos of an apparent deer family—buck, doe, fawn— with the buck in velvet in northwest Indiana. That’s the first velvet buck a reader sent this summer.
WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).
DALE’S MAILBAG
“I continue to be amazed at the variety of fish in Lake Michigan per your story [on July 12] about a steelhead catch. I grew up thinking all we had was perch. What are the different kinds of fish in Lake Michigan?” Jan Pasek
A: The Great Lakes Fisheries Commission cites 139 native species in the Great Lakes. On the Chicago lakefront, beside yellow perch, the common native species include largemouth and smallmouth bass, walleye, northern pike, lake trout, gizzard shad and many panfish. Common non-native or invasive species include Chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead, brown trout and round gobies.
BIG NUMBER
$750: Increase in maximum fine for fly dumping (plus related cleanup costs) in the Forest Preserves of Cook County. The increase takes effect Aug. 1.
LAST WORD
“When over the flowery, sharp pasture’s
edge, unseen, the salt ocean
lifts its form—chicory and daisies
tied, released, seem hardly flowers alone
William Carlos Williams, first part of “Flowers by the Sea”
WILD TIMES
WATERFOWL BLIND DRAWS
Next Saturday, July 29: Most northern Illinois sites
July 29: Most Downstate sites, including the Illinois River sites
Detals are at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2023/6/16/23764022/waterfowl-blinds-idnr-announces-dates-draws-great-social-events
HUNTER SAFETY
July 25, 27 & 29: Elmhurst, (773) 562-4856
Aug. 10 & 12:Mundelein, (847) 918-6145
Aug. 26-27: Kankakee, 815-935-2700
WINGSHOOTING CLINICS
Aug. 5-6: Introductory clinics, Shabbona Lake SP, rakcarlson@comcast.net (815)757-2949, click here for information and to register
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Thursday, July 27: Remaining dove permits available over-the-counter
SALMON-A-RAMA
Today, July 23: Final day, Salmon-A-Rama, headquartered at Reefpoint Brew House parking lot, Racine, Wisconsin, salmon-a-rama.com