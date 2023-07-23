The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 23, 2023

Yoan Moncada’s return from IL could mean time for Jake Burger at second base

“Why not?” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “They’re both going to be in the lineup somehow, some way.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Yoan Moncada’s return from IL could mean time for Jake Burger at second base
Jake Burger makes a play at third base last season. (AP)

White Sox third baseman Jake Burger throws to first base against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP)

AP Photos

MINNEAPOLIS — Third baseman Yoan Moncada could wrap up his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte and return to the lineup Tuesday, which could mean a move to second base for Jake Burger.

“Why not?” manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday.

“They’re both going to be in the lineup somehow, some way.”

Burger has appeared in two games at second during his career but hasn’t started there. He has been working occasionally at second before games. Meanwhile, his defense at third base appears improved to “above average,” per infielders coach Eddie Rodriguez.

“We want [Yoan back],” Burger said, “so wherever that takes me, it is what it is. I’ll accept it with a great attitude and go from there.

“I’m working on [second base] a little bit. You never know when you’ll have a chance to play over there. I like to stay ready.”

If first baseman Andrew Vaughn goes on the injured list Tuesday with a bone bruise on his left foot, Burger could play first base. Catcher Yasmani Grandal played first base for the second straight day Sunday.

IL a possibility for Vaughn

Vaughn (bone bruise, left foot) was moving around a bit better Sunday, and while Grifol remained hopeful he could return Tuesday, the IL is also a possibility.

“He tried to hit a little bit but he’s still sore,” Grifol said. “We’ll wait and see how he is tomorrow, and make a decision.”

Cubs next

Michael Kopech and Lance Lynn will start against the Cubs Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in the first of four crosstown games. Kyle Hendricks and Marcus Stroman start for the North Siders. The Cubs host the Sox Aug. 15 and 16.

Next Up In News
Musk says Twitter to change logo to ‘X’ from the bird
No stupid history, no crime scene kitties
Woman in ‘grave condition’ after basement fire in Logan Square
Man fatally shot in Little Village
Biden to create Emmett Till national monument at Chicago church where his open casket was displayed
Chicago’s DisFest showcases the wide-ranging work of artists with disabilities
The Latest
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn answering questions before a game in May.
White Sox
In Jerry Reinsdorf’s bizarre world, it’s a wonderful life where no one gets fired
No end in sight to the White Sox’ losing, yet the status remains quo for GM Rick Hahn.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Beyoncé performs during her concert Saturday night at Soldier Field. The show was delayed an hour due to rain.
Music
Beyoncé delivers a powerhouse, out-of-this-world experience at Soldier Field concert
After an hourlong rain delay, the show went on as planned to the delight of nearly 50,000 adoring fans in the first of two weekend shows in Chicago.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Twitter’s bird logo.
News
Musk says Twitter to change logo to ‘X’ from the bird
New look for the social media platform could come as early as Monday.
By Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_07_23_at_8.43.08_AM.png
Columnists
No stupid history, no crime scene kitties
Resisting the urge to find small positives in the generally horrible.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Logan Square
Woman in ‘grave condition’ after basement fire in Logan Square
The 36-year-old was taken to Community First Medical Center in cardiac arrest, fire officials said. A dog was resuscitated at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 