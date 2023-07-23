Yoan Moncada’s return from IL could mean time for Jake Burger at second base

MINNEAPOLIS — Third baseman Yoan Moncada could wrap up his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte and return to the lineup Tuesday, which could mean a move to second base for Jake Burger.

“Why not?” manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday.

“They’re both going to be in the lineup somehow, some way.”

Burger has appeared in two games at second during his career but hasn’t started there. He has been working occasionally at second before games. Meanwhile, his defense at third base appears improved to “above average,” per infielders coach Eddie Rodriguez.

“We want [Yoan back],” Burger said, “so wherever that takes me, it is what it is. I’ll accept it with a great attitude and go from there.

“I’m working on [second base] a little bit. You never know when you’ll have a chance to play over there. I like to stay ready.”

If first baseman Andrew Vaughn goes on the injured list Tuesday with a bone bruise on his left foot, Burger could play first base. Catcher Yasmani Grandal played first base for the second straight day Sunday.

IL a possibility for Vaughn

Vaughn (bone bruise, left foot) was moving around a bit better Sunday, and while Grifol remained hopeful he could return Tuesday, the IL is also a possibility.

“He tried to hit a little bit but he’s still sore,” Grifol said. “We’ll wait and see how he is tomorrow, and make a decision.”

Cubs next

Michael Kopech and Lance Lynn will start against the Cubs Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in the first of four crosstown games. Kyle Hendricks and Marcus Stroman start for the North Siders. The Cubs host the Sox Aug. 15 and 16.