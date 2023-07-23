The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 23, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Yorkville senior Jason Jakstys commits to Illinois

Jason Jakstys joins Thornton’s Morez Johnson as a pair of complementing big men in coach Brad Underwood’s 2024 recruiting class at Illinois.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
SHARE Yorkville senior Jason Jakstys commits to Illinois
Yorkville’s Jason Jakstys (32) lines up a three against Huntley.

Yorkville’s Jason Jakstys (32) lines up a three against Huntley.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Jason Jakstys is a story of development. 

From the extremely raw prospect he was two years ago to the progress he’s shown since to the story that’s developed surrounding his recruitment, which ended Sunday with a commitment to Illinois, the evolution of Yorkvile’s 6-10 rising senior continues. 

Jakstys joins Thornton’s Morez Johnson as a pair of complementing big men in coach Brad Underwood’s 2024 recruiting class at Illinois.

“When Illinois offered me I was super stoked,” said Jakstys, whose father Tom is originally from Champaign. “I grew up watching Illinois play. I guess you could say it’s always been a dream of mine to wear orange and blue and play for the Fighting Illini.”

Also, the Illinois coaching staff made an impression during the recruiting process. 

“I built a fantastic relationship with their coaches, loved their coaching staff,” Jakstys said. “And it’s a big part of why I committed there. They believed in me even when I had bad games. They would call me and say, ‘Look, you didn’t do your best but you have to get back out there and do it again.’ I like how they believed in me.”

While a few high majors were poking around in his recruitment, Illinois was the one that was on him pretty early –– Jakstys visited the campus in January –– and the first that pulled the trigger after watching him at the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout in June and the one that was there throughout July. 

Jakstys had a bunch of Missouri Valley Conference offers, including Illinois State, Drake, Indiana State and Valparaiso, along with several high-academic, low-major programs, but there is a symbiotic belief between Jakstys and the Illinois coaching staff about where Jakstys and his game is headed. 

“The way I see it and the way they see it, I’m just getting started,” Jakstys said. “Right now I am playing against kids who have 30 or 40 pounds on me and holding my own. Once I get those 30 or 40 pounds, gain more confidence and become a better basketball player –– obviously it’s going to take a couple of years –– but once that happens I should be able to play pretty well in the Big Ten.”

That confidence and belief began for Jakstys, he says, when he started playing for Breakaway Basketball on the club basketball scene last March. After averaging 11 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game as a junior for Yorkville, Jakstys made the move to Breakaway to increase his exposure and ramp up his development. 

“Ever since I joined Breakaway I’ve become so much better, become a better player and gained so much more confidence,” said Jakstys of playing with Greg Ktistou’s program for three months in the spring and throughout July. 

Throughout the spring and summer, while playing with Breakaway in AAU or with his Yorkville team during the June “live” periods, Jakstys flashed a high upside as a very skilled frontcourt player. 

Jakstys may have only made nine three-pointers on the year as a junior, but as he’s become more comfortable with the speed of the game and getting his shot off within that in-game rush, he’s shown to be a bigger threat shooting the basketball. 

Whether it’s stepping out and burying an improving three-point shot, initiating offense from different areas of the floor or beating other big men down the court in transition, Jakstys shows the type of offensive versatility that’s difficult to find in players his size. And while there is a lack of physical strength right now, he alters and blocks shots defensively with his size and wingspan. 

When the competition level was raised while playing in the Under Armour Association Rise Division, his college basketball future became more clear for the skilled and gangly Jakstys.

“I always wanted to play college basketball, to be a Division I basketball player,” Jakstys said. “I just didn’t have any idea at what level. But I have always wanted to play at the highest level. With Breakaway I started to feel like I could maybe play at the high-major level.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Talented Eisenhower trio collects D1 offers
Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino is the breakout star of the summer
High school baseball players learn about Negro Leagues on South Side tour ahead of Sox’s Double Duty Classic game
Five observations from the final weekend of summer club basketball
Mother of top Ohio State football recruit slain in West Side mass shooting
Joliet Catholic star Dillan Johnson switches from Northwestern to Wisconsin
The Latest
Artist Germane Barnes stands in front in is installation “Be Careful, I Always Am” at the Emmett &amp; Mamie Till-Mobley House Museum, Garden and Theatre located at 6427 South St. Lawrence Avenue in the West Woodlawn during a celebration event honoring Emmett Till’s birthday, Sunday, July 23, 2023.
News
Emmett Till-inspired art installation marks groundbreaking on work to restore his former Woodlawn home
The annual ice cream social to celebrate Emmett Till’s birthday also marked the opening of an interactive art installation, titled ‘Be Careful, I Always Am,’ by Chicago-born artist Germane Barnes.
By David Struett
 
Lucas Giolito pitched five innings of scoreless ball Sunday, striking out nine batters. (AP)
White Sox
Lucas Giolito pitches five scoreless innings but White Sox suffer brutal loss in 12 innings
Twins walk off White Sox to complete series sweep, drop staggering South Siders to 41-60
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Drew Smyly
Cubs
Cubs unsure of how to use the struggling Drew Smyly
Notebook: Having Michael Fulmer open for him Saturday did not lead to success
By James Fegan
 
A building in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, where the body of 18-year-old Iman Al-Sarraj was discovered on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Crime
Police arrested a man in a fatal stabbing. Then they found a teen’s body in his fridge.
Brandon Sanders, of West Ridge, has only been charged with one of the murders as detectives scrutinize his background, which includes an arrest in Montana for allegedly pushing his wife into sex work.
By Tom Schuba and Rosemary Sobol
 
Jameson Taillon
Cubs
Cubs win laugher to get needed series victory
Bellinger hits two-run jack in first to get things started and teams adds five runs in third
By James Fegan
 