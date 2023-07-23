Man, 21, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Near North Side
The man was identified as Melvin Guzman. His body was pulled from the lake Friday evening. An autopsy is pending, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.
A man whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan on Friday has died, police said.
Melvin Guzman, 21, was pulled from the lake near the 1600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 8:40 p.m. He was unresponsive and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified Guzman on Sunday, and an autopsy is pending.
