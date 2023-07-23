The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Man, 21, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Near North Side

The man was identified as Melvin Guzman. His body was pulled from the lake Friday evening. An autopsy is pending, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man, 21, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Near North Side
The lifeguard stand at North Avenue Beach along the Lake Michigan shore in Chicago on June 22, 2020.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A man whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan on Friday has died, police said.

Melvin Guzman, 21, was pulled from the lake near the 1600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 8:40 p.m. He was unresponsive and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified Guzman on Sunday, and an autopsy is pending.

Next Up In News
Musk says Twitter to change logo to ‘X’ from the bird
No stupid history, no crime scene kitties
Woman in ‘grave condition’ after basement fire in Logan Square
Man fatally shot in Little Village
Biden to create Emmett Till national monument at Chicago church where his open casket was displayed
Chicago’s DisFest showcases the wide-ranging work of artists with disabilities
The Latest
Brian Harman
Golf
Brian Harman breezes to win at British Open
American led the last 51 holes and never gave anyone a chance
By Doug Ferguson | AP
 
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears put WR Chase Claypool on PUP list
Claypool was hurt during the Bears’ offseason program and missed all three mandatory minicamp practices because of what head coach Matt Eberflus called a soft tissue injury.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_114824472.jpg
Pitchfork Music Festival
Palm’s controlled chaos, in perhaps its Chicago farewell, kicks off Pitchfork Music Festival’s last day
Lineup at sunny Union Park includes headliner Bon Iver after Killer Mike, Mdou Moctar, Koffee, Illuminati Hotties, JPEGMafia, Soul Glo, Jockstrap and Lucretia Dalt.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-TimesAmbar Colón, and 1 more
 
Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Philipp Kurashev awarded new two-year contract by arbitrator
Kurashev’s new contract will carry a $2.25 million salary-cap hit, representing a big raise over his $750,000 cap hit last season.
By Ben Pope
 
Jake Burger makes a play at third base last season. (AP)
Yoan Moncada’s return from IL could mean time for Jake Burger at second base
“Why not?” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “They’re both going to be in the lineup somehow, some way.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 