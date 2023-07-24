Horoscope for Monday, July 24, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Elisabeth Moss (1982) shares your birthday. You want life to be an adventure. You love the thrill of a new challenge. (You are often different from what others expect.) This year is slower paced. It’s time to rejuvenate yourself and focus on personal relationships, especially those that are supportive to bringing you happiness

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You like to win, and you like to be first. Nevertheless, the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be accommodating. Grab every opportunity to socialize because this is a fun-loving time for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Family conversations, as well as a strong focus on a parent or a family member, are important now. Many of you are tackling home repairs and redecorating or doing something to make where you live more beautiful. Share your efforts and time today, especially on behalf of someone else, because service is your theme.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a playful day, especially with competitive sports and aggressive activities. This is a fast-paced week for you in terms of short trips, errands and appointments. You will also enjoy learning, teaching, selling and marketing, while you appreciate your daily surroundings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your focus on cash flow, money and earnings continues, especially because you have money-making ideas. (Plus, many of you want to buy beautiful things — on sale.) Nevertheless, you’re happy to cocoon at home and curl up under your baby blue blankey.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

With the sun, Mercury and Venus in your sign, you rock! You’re eager to communicate to others because you have something to say. Keep things in balance because there’s a lot of competitive energy out there. Hey, it’s not always about winning — it’s how you look playing the game.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re happy to keep a low profile this week, which is why research of any kind will appeal to you. Another reason some of you are doing things on the QT is you’re involved in a secret love affair. Meanwhile, today money issues and shopping have your attention. Ka-ching.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which means you have a slight advantage over all the other signs. Why not ask the universe for a favor? Test your luck. However, when the moon is in your sign it can also make you more emotional than usual. Easy does it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Bosses, parents and VIPs admire you now, which gives you an advantage. This means that this week is an excellent time for you to promote your agenda and ask for what you want. However, today, you are best served by keeping a low profile. Grab your favorite snack and hide.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you might have a meaningful heart-to-heart talk with a female acquaintance or companion. Quite likely, this will be important for you or them. In fact, someone might say something that causes you to modify your future goals. Who knows?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s confusing know that people seem to be aware of personal details about your private life today. Curious, but that is how your day is rolling. Therefore, if you have to do any damage control, do it. After all, you care about your reputation among your peers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You need a change of scenery and some stimulation. It’s Monday and you’re eager for some adventure. If you can travel, by all means, do so! If not, then be a tourist in your own town. Do something different to shake things up a little. (Slinkies on escalators?)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will work hard to be productive this week — no question. Today in particular, you might feel quite intensely about issues. You might desire something that belongs to someone else or you might feel possessive about something that you own.

