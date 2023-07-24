The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

$10,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in slaying of pastor’s grandson in Auburn Gresham

The Rev. Robin Hood, surrounded by family and community activists, called for justice: “We can’t let killers sleep in our houses and walk among us, because we’re all in jeopardy.”

By  Mohammad Samra
 Updated  
SHARE $10,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in slaying of pastor’s grandson in Auburn Gresham
Resized_IMG_5519001.jpg

Sixteen-year-old Ra-Shaun Hood, fatally shot Friday night, began playing basketball at 4 years old, his grandfather said.

Provided

A $10,000 reward was offered for details leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a pastor’s grandson on the South Side.

Ra-Shaun Hood, 16, was fatally shot Friday night in the 1200 block of West 81st Street, according to Chicago police.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:15 p.m. Friday found someone on the sidewalk “applying pressure” to Hood’s chest, according to a police report. Officers took over until paramedics arrived and Hood, who suffered two gunshot wounds to his back, was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:47 p.m., police said.

Recovered video shows someone in a dark-colored car fired a handgun at Hood before driving west on 81st Street, into a gas station parking lot and then south on Racine, according to police reports.

Hood was the grandson of Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere founder, the Rev. Robin Hood.

Hood told the Sun-Times his grandson was someone who was “very thoughtful.”

“He was a churchgoing kid,” Hood said. “He made sure his pastor came and met me.”

Hood, surrounded by family and community activists, demanded justice and called for solutions to gun violence in Chicago at a news conference Monday morning near where his grandson was found shot.

“Your child, your daughter, your son, your mother, your brother’s blood could be next,” Hood told reporters. “Let us stand together, and let’s fight this thing the right way because there are some solutions.”

Hood warned that “anyone who is capable of committing a murder is capable of doing it again.”

“We can’t let killers sleep in our houses and walk among us, because we’re all in jeopardy,” Hood told the Sun-Times.

He said a reward shouldn’t be needed to get justice, but that the money was “a tool to get people thinking and talking.”

The Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Catholic Church and the Leader’s Network each offered $5,000 for the reward.

Pfleger told reporters Monday: “There’s nobody safe in any part of the city.”

“We have to divorce ourselves from this love affair with guns,” Pfleger said. “Nobody should be allowed to shoot anybody or kill anybody and go home and eat McDonald’s and watch TV like nothing happened.”

Hood said it’s “heartbreaking and painful” to see his family impacted by gun violence when he has worked to prevent such violence in Chicago.

“It makes me say that society has let all of us down,” Hood said. “And again, it made me understand why I keep doing what I do.”

Ra-Shaun Hood was nicknamed “Tiny Man” by his family, his grandfather said. One of Hood’s favorite memories was watching his grandson “play basketball with some big guys.”

He began playing basketball when he was 4 years old when his father bought him one. He also played baseball, enjoyed swimming and received good grades in school, according to Hood.

Hood recalled his grandson’s patience and how he could sit around and bounce a ball or play games on the sidewalk, and described him as “a chess player” because of how patient he was.

Ra-Shaun Hood was the latest in a group of family members who have been killed in Chicago, according to his grandfather.

“I have brothers, sisters, cousins, uncles — killed right here in the city of Chicago,” Hood said. “They were deacons, nurses, working people that got killed right here in the city.

“We have to get the politics out of violence,” Hood told the Sun-Times. “If not, we’ll all be shot to death.”

Next Up In Crime
UPS driver shot in Humboldt Park
Man called 911 and said he was having a ‘bad day.’ Police found woman fatally stabbed in South Shore home
Blaze engulfs more than dozen cars in Englewood junkyard
Alabama woman Carlee Russell confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Chicago police officer shot in left hand during traffic stop in Englewood
University of Michigan president condemns antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses
The Latest
Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from Wilbur Jurden, president of the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, Dec. 10, 1947.
Obituaries
Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame Heisman winner and Bears quarterback, dies at 98
Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Bears, where he played four seasons.
By Associated Press
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson at McCormick Place for the signing of a labor peace agreement for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Politics
Pritzker planning for ‘best and biggest’ DNC convention ever in 2024
State and city leaders gathered Tuesday at McCormick Place to sign a “labor peace agreement” ahead of the convention.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles speak to reporters.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 287: Bears Report to Training Camp
The team’s top brass offer their thoughts on Day 1.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png
Crime
UPS driver shot in Humboldt Park
The driver, 32, was in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue when shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Cook County medical examiner’s office.
News
Cook County breaks opioid overdose record with 2,000 deaths logged last year
Opioid overdose deaths in Cook County have been rising every year since 2018. Opioid deaths were only a fraction of today’s levels in 2015, when the medical examiner’s office recorded 676 overdose deaths.
By David Struett
 