Blaze engulfs more than dozen cars in Englewood junkyard

A pre-dawn fire burned up nearly 20 cars in an auto parts junk yard in Englewood.

Nobody was hurt during the blaze, which started about 2:55 a.m. at 620 W. 59th St., said Chicago Fire Chief Curtis Hudson.

After chasing hot spots for nearly three hours, crews extinguished it and left the scene about 5:45 a.m., said Hudson.

Though it was unclear how the fire started, police said it was “non-criminal.”

The Office of Fire Investigation was on the scene.