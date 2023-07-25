Blaze engulfs more than dozen cars in Englewood junkyard
No one was injured during the fire, in the 600 block of West 59th Street, which took nearly 3 hours to extinguish, a fire department spokesman said.
A pre-dawn fire burned up nearly 20 cars in an auto parts junk yard in Englewood.
Nobody was hurt during the blaze, which started about 2:55 a.m. at 620 W. 59th St., said Chicago Fire Chief Curtis Hudson.
After chasing hot spots for nearly three hours, crews extinguished it and left the scene about 5:45 a.m., said Hudson.
Though it was unclear how the fire started, police said it was “non-criminal.”
The Office of Fire Investigation was on the scene.
