Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Bronny James, LeBron James’ oldest son, hospitalized after cardiac event

The family says the younger James is in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.

By  USA Today Sports
   
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

James was working out at the Galen Center, USC’s home arena, when an emergency call was made Monday morning.

The family says the younger James is in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” a James family spokesman told USA TODAY Sports in a statement. ”We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The 18-year-old four-star recruit committed to the Trojans in May after averaging 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in his senior campaign at Sierra Canyon (Los Angeles) School last season.

