The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
NBA Sports

Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to NBA-record five-year, $304 million deal

Brown and the team agreed to a five-year supermax contract extension.

By  Associated Press
   
Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million.

Wilfredo Lee/AP

BOSTON — Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday.

It’s the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer.

Brown is a two-time All-Star who averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. But those numbers went down in the playoffs, when the Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals; in Game 7 Brown had 19 points on 8 of 23 shooting, making just one of nine 3-point attempts.

By virtue of making the All-NBA second team — his first such honor in his career — he was eligible for the supermax extension.

The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.

