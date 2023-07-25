Advocates want more language help for Illinois immigrants, UPS strike averted and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Well, hazy days are back.

If you’ve stepped outside today, you may have noticed that, in addition to the presence of a heat wave, smoke from Canadian wildfires made its return, once again tanking the city’s air quality.

Like “Barbenheimer” memes and that country cover of “Fast Car,” the smoky conditions will go down as an inescapable part of summer 2023.

If you’re looking for ways to keep yourself safe, my pals at Reset recently talked with some experts. Among their recs: Shut your windows and limit your time outside. Ours? Time inside sounds like a perfect chance to read through all of these stories you need to know today.

Thanks for spending your afternoon with us.

Reporting by Esther Yoon-Ji Kang

Language barrier: For many immigrant communities all over Illinois, language is an obstacle to accessing and engaging with their new government. They face challenges getting basic services, much less participating in civic life. Advocacy groups say more resources and attention to language access — both in terms of government services and voter outreach — are needed if immigrants are to participate fully in the economic, social and civic life of Illinois.

Who is affected: More than 1 million Illinois residents — close to 8% of the population — speak English “less than very well,” according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Their native tongues include Spanish, Chinese, Polish, Tagalog, Arabic and Hindi and dozens of other languages.

What is being done to help: Dozens of organizations, such as the Selfreliance Association, have partnered with the city and state to help limited English speakers access health care, food stamps and other services. Breandán Magee, who oversees these partnerships for the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, says investing in language access will not only give immigrants what they need in the short term, but it will help them engage in civic life.

A UPS worker in Manhattan carries packages on a dolly. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

UPS reaches contract with unionized workers : UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential for nationwide disruptions, the Associated Press reports.



: UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential for nationwide disruptions, the Associated Press reports. Cook County breaks opioid overdose record : The Cook County medical examiner’s office announced that 2,000 people died of opioid overdoses in 2022, breaking the previous record of 1,935 deaths set just the year before.



: The Cook County medical examiner’s office announced that 2,000 people died of opioid overdoses in 2022, breaking the previous record of 1,935 deaths set just the year before. Richton Park mayor makes pitch for the Bears : As the Chicago Bears try to haggle over their property tax assessment on the land they bought in Arlington Heights, Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold wants the team to look at his far south suburban village as a potential destination.



: As the Chicago Bears try to haggle over their property tax assessment on the land they bought in Arlington Heights, Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold wants the team to look at his far south suburban village as a potential destination. Unions sign no-strike deal for 2024 DNC in Chicago : Local leaders and major Chicago unions gathered today at McCormick Place to sign a “labor peace agreement,” promising not to strike during the Democratic National Convention next year.



: Local leaders and major Chicago unions gathered today at McCormick Place to sign a “labor peace agreement,” promising not to strike during the Democratic National Convention next year. 3.5 stars for ‘Rock of Ages’: Now playing at Mercury Theater Chicago, “Rock of Ages” remains a rollicking music temple to the gods of 1980s tunes, fashion and more, writes Catey Sullivan in a review for the Sun-Times.

Adia Ivey, filmmaker

Chicago-based creator Adia Ivey hopes to make films reflecting the Black queer perspective, both in documentary and narrative works. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

Reporting by Ari Mejia

Adia Ivey is a Chicago-based producer and director whose artistic vision aims to go beyond the boundaries of conventional storytelling.

As a passionate advocate for inclusivity and representation, Ivey is on a mission to shed light on the complexities of relationships — both with oneself and within the broader community — while tackling the obstacles that influence our journeys through life.

Through their work, Ivey strives to navigate various genres, shifting between scripted narrative and documentary styles.

Embracing a Black queer womanist perspective, Ivey weaves a tapestry of narratives to celebrate diversity and authenticity. Their films provide a glimpse into the intricacies of the human experience, where personal struggles and collective triumphs find a resonant voice on the silver screen.

“I think these past few years, my films have more so been an exploration of identity, with Black and queer identity especially,” Ivey says. “I think the documentary work that I produce tends to be intimate everyday stories, and the scripted narrative projects I work on tend to explore the ways that our imaginations can be realized in our everyday lives, whether that be in memory, or in storytelling.”

Margie Perez takes photos with her dog Louie during PetCon at Morgan MFG in West Town Saturday. The convention featured internet-famous pets, including a duck and a racing corgi. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn

A selection of the internet’s finest pet influencers came from across the U.S. and Canada to gather for the sixth annual PetCon Saturday in West Town.

Over 1,800 people were expected to attend the two-day convention, which launched in New York City and landed in Chicago for the first time last weekend.

Loni Edwards Lunau, founder of PetCon and the pet-focused marketing company The Dog Agency, started the animal assembly to create a space for pet influencers to gather and for their fans to meet them.

“We’re celebrating our love of pets,” Lunau said. “The online community for pet influencers is strong, but to be able to connect in person like this is amazing.”

Attendees at the convention were able to meet their favorite animals and listen to panel discussions ranging from building a brand for their pet to helping rescue dogs from puppy mills.

There was also an adoption garden with 11 puppies, a Great Dane and two bonded baby goats up for adoption from Determined to Rise, a Chicago animal rescue organization.

