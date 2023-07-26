The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, July 26, 2023

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to discuss how to divide or share something, perhaps an inheritance or something to do with jointly held property. You have the mental energy to make this happen, in addition to which, you will treat all sides fairly.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lively, energetic day! Enjoy dynamic discussions with partners and close friends as well as members of the general public. It’s a great day to schmooze! Accept invitations to party, as well as to enjoy the arts, the entertainment world, sports events and time spent with kids.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be productive, which will please you. It’s a strong day for those of you who write, sell, teach, act or promote your ideas. You might also see an approach about how to improve your domestic situation, especially because increased chaos and activity at the moment are a challenge where you live.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Enjoy socializing with others! Even though this is a productive day for many people, including you, it’s a wonderful day to enjoy the company of others. Please yourself today. It’s OK to put yourself first. Meanwhile, romance can blossom!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you’re focused on home and family issues, which you might choose to address by shopping or buying something for a family member or for your home. It’s definitely a good day to check out real estate possibilities or different rental situations. Look for ways to spiff up your digs.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are an enthusiastic communicator today, which is why you are so persuasive and convincing when talking to others. (Obviously, this is a good day for sales, marketing and teaching.) You will also enjoy sharing some fun stories with others. If you can travel, this will delight.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial discussions will go well today because business and commerce are favored. Do be aware that something might look better than it is, or that you might be tempted to go overboard. Caution about this tendency. Group investments might be delayed until September.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The moon is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars and lucky Jupiter, which greatly energizes you! This is why you are upbeat and enthusiastic today. Furthermore, others are impressed with your energy and your enthusiasm. You can get things done!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because your ambition is aroused today, this will be a productive day for you. You’re very keen to work to make things happen, especially by working alone or behind the scenes. If you see an opportunity, you will take it. You might also travel or make travel plans for the future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Get involved with others today — either friends, acquaintances or members of groups — because you will accomplish a lot by working with people. Work-related travel is likely for some of you. Meanwhile, listen to the advice of a female acquaintance because it could help you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a productive, lively day for you! Nevertheless, do be aware that personal details about your private life seem to be rather public for some reason. Someone, especially a boss or a parent, might be talking about you. (Could be the police.) If the posse is after you, now is the time to do some damage control.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you long for adventure and stimulation and a chance to do something different. Obviously, travel to someplace exciting would be the perfect choice. Nevertheless, you can visit new places, meet new people and check out new surroundings close to home. Philosophy, religion and heady subjects will appeal.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Helen Mirren (1945) shares your birthday. You are a confident, passionate person who enjoys the good things in life. You’re insightful and humorous. Others enjoy your company. Simplicity is the key to your life this year. Work to create a solid foundation. Take charge of your health, especially with exercise. Stay grounded.

