Antioch concert will be fundraiser for boy who was thrown from carnival ride

Antioch is turning the final performance of the village’s “It’s Thursday” summer concert series into a fundraiser for the 10-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries this month when he was thrown from a ride at the Taste of Antioch.

The Aug. 10 concert will feature the rock cover band Mie & Joe. In addition to food and beverage sales, attendees can participate in raffles and other activities, with all profits going to the injured boy and his family.

Notes and cards for the boy, identified by family as Huntley, will be collected and passed along to his family.

The performance is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the William E. Brook Entertainment Center — Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive.

For more on this story, go to DailyHerald.com.

